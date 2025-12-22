Morocco 2-0 Comoros, AFCON 2025: El Kaabi Screamer Seals Winning Start For Hosts

Morocco opened their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Comoros in Rabat on Sunday. The Atlas Lions dominated possession from the outset but were frustrated early when Soufiane Rahimi missed a first‑half penalty, saved by Yannick Pandor. The breakthrough came after the interval, with Brahim Diaz breaking the deadlock. In the 74th minute, Ayoub El Kaabi produced a stunning overhead finish to ignite the home crowd and secure the points. Comoros battled with spirit but struggled to create clear chances against Morocco’s organised defence. The result puts the hosts top of Group A and strengthens their status as early tournament favourites.

Photo Webdesk
Morocco vs Comoros Africa Cup of Nations Soccer-Jawad El Yamiq
Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq tackles Comoros' Rafiki Saïd Ahamada during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco vs Comoros Africa Cup of Nations Soccer-Walid Regragui
Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui watches the play during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco vs Comoros Africa Cup of Nations Soccer-Brahim Abdelkader Díaz
Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader Díaz celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco vs Comoros Africa Cup of Nations Soccer-Yannick Marc
Comoros' goalkeeper Yannick Marc Ahmed Pandor catches the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco vs Comoros Africa Cup of Nations Soccer-Rafiki Saïd Ahamada
Comoros' Rafiki Saïd Ahamada recieves the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco vs Comoros Africa Cup of Nations Soccer-Youssouf Zaydou
Comoros' Youssouf Zaydou in action between Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui , left, and Neil Yoni El Aynaoui during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco vs Comoros Africa Cup of Nations Soccer-Rafiki Saïd Ahamada
Comoros' Rafiki Saïd Ahamada pulls Morocco's Nayef Aguerd during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco vs Comoros Africa Cup of Nations Soccer-Nayef Aguerd
Morocco's Nayef Aguerd holds Comoros' Faiz Selemani during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco vs Comoros Africa Cup of Nations Soccer-Morocco players
Morocco players pose before the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP
Tags

