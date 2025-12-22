Morocco 2-0 Comoros, AFCON 2025: El Kaabi Screamer Seals Winning Start For Hosts
Morocco opened their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Comoros in Rabat on Sunday. The Atlas Lions dominated possession from the outset but were frustrated early when Soufiane Rahimi missed a first‑half penalty, saved by Yannick Pandor. The breakthrough came after the interval, with Brahim Diaz breaking the deadlock. In the 74th minute, Ayoub El Kaabi produced a stunning overhead finish to ignite the home crowd and secure the points. Comoros battled with spirit but struggled to create clear chances against Morocco’s organised defence. The result puts the hosts top of Group A and strengthens their status as early tournament favourites.
