Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?

Recently, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent eye surgery in Delhi. During this time, his eldest daughter and Lok Sabha MP Misa Bharti remained by his side. On December 21, Bihar BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar took a swipe at this on the social media platform X, by writing: “When Lalu Yadav underwent kidney surgery, daughter Rohini donated her kidney. When he underwent eye surgery, his daughter Misa stood by him. But when it comes to property or party succession, only Tejashwi comes to Lalu ji’s mind. Is this Lalu’s anti-daughter mindset? Isn’t this anti-women? Lalu ji is a hardcore supporter of patriarchy. There is a huge gap between what he says and what he does.”