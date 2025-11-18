Rohini Acharya Challenges 'Filthy Kidney' Accusers To Spark Open Debate On Donation

The outburst comes amid a deepening feud within the Yadav family and party ranks, where Rohini has alleged verbal abuses, including taunts about inserting a "filthy kidney" into her father, demands for crores in exchange for political tickets, and even threats of physical assault like raising a slipper. Having donated one of her kidneys to Lalu during his transplant surgery in Singapore three years ago, Rohini expressed profound hurt, stating that her act of sacrifice has been twisted into accusations of opportunism.