Rohini Acharya Challenges 'Filthy Kidney' Accusers To Spark Open Debate On Donation

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has fired back at those who derided her 2022 kidney donation to her ailing father as a "filthy" or "dirty" act motivated by personal gain. On Tuesday, she issued a direct challenge: detractors should initiate an open debate or launch a kidney donation drive in Lalu's name to validate their claims.
The outburst comes amid a deepening feud within the Yadav family and party ranks, where Rohini has alleged verbal abuses, including taunts about inserting a "filthy kidney" into her father, demands for crores in exchange for political tickets, and even threats of physical assault like raising a slipper. Having donated one of her kidneys to Lalu during his transplant surgery in Singapore three years ago, Rohini expressed profound hurt, stating that her act of sacrifice has been twisted into accusations of opportunism.
"Those who called my kidney 'dirty' should begin this mahadaan (great donation). After that, the so-called debate can proceed," she remarked, emphasizing her willingness to retire from politics if proven wrong but urging skeptics to match her commitment by facilitating transplants for the needy. The controversy has spotlighted internal RJD dynamics, with Rohini distancing herself from siblings like Tejashwi Yadav and claiming a sense of being "orphaned" despite her contributions.
Lalu, now 82 and recovering from multiple health battles, underwent the procedure after years of dialysis, crediting Rohini's donation for extending his life. Yet, the family's political legacy, marked by Bihar's turbulent politics, now grapples with personal rifts, as Rohini pens emotional social media posts decrying the betrayal from those she once trusted.