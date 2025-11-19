ED Arrests Lalu Prasad Family 'Aide' in Gurugram Homebuyer Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Amit Katyal, a real estate businessman considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family, in a money laundering case linked to alleged cheating of homebuyers in Gurugram, official sources said. Katyal was taken into custody by the Gurugram zonal office of the agency on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. A special court in Gurugram sent him to six-day ED custody.