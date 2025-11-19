ED Arrests Lalu Prasad Family 'Aide' in Gurugram Homebuyer Fraud Case

Katyal, seen as close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family, sent to six-day ED custody in ₹500-crore real estate scam probe.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ED arrests Amit Katyal under PMLA for alleged cheating of homebuyers in Gurugram’s Krrish Florence Estate project.

  • Case involves non-delivery of flats by Angle Infrastructure; Katyal already facing probes in land-for-jobs and other realty scams.

  • Special court sends him to six days’ custody as ED expands investigation into multiple linked fraud cases.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Amit Katyal, a real estate businessman considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family, in a money laundering case linked to alleged cheating of homebuyers in Gurugram, official sources said.   Katyal was taken into custody by the Gurugram zonal office of the agency on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.  A special court in Gurugram sent him to six-day ED custody. 

Lalu Prasad - File
Land For Jobs Scam: ED Grills Lalu Prasad For 9 Hours, Daughter Says, 'Lion Is Alone But Not Weak'

BY Outlook News Desk

The investigation pertains to the allegations of non-delivery of flats in the Krrish Florence Estate built in Gurugram's Sector 70 over 14 acres. The project was being developed by Katyal's company, Angle Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. 

Katyal was arrested by the ED also in 2023 in a separate money laundering case related to the railways' alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and other family members.  The businessman was chargesheeted in August by the federal agency in a third case for allegedly cheating homebuyers for Rs 500 crore through Krrish Realtech, of which he is a promoter.

