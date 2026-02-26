Anil Ambani Appears Before ED For Second Questioning In RCOM Bank Fraud Case

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate for second round of questioning in alleged Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud case linked to Reliance Communications. ED attaches Rs 3,716 crore Mumbai house 'Abode' and forms SIT on Supreme Court directions

Outlook News Desk
Photo: PTI
Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Thursday for a second round of questioning in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case, according to PTI.

The 66-year-old businessman entered the federal probe agency's office in central Delhi around 10.30 am.

PTI reported that officials in the agency said they will record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was first questioned by the ED in August 2025.

The probe pertains to an alleged over Rs 40,000 crore worth bank fraud by his group company, Reliance Communications (RCOM).

Ambani and his multiple group companies are facing allegations of loan fraud, and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances. The SIT was formed on the recent directions of the Supreme Court.

The ED on Wednesday attached Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law.

According to PTI, information furnished by the ED to the apex court indicates it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

(With inputs from PTI)

