The Enforcement Directorate questioned Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Monday for over nine hours in connection with the agency's money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam, officials said.

Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya claimed, "If something happens to my father today, ‘chameleon’ (targeting Nitish Kumar) along with the CBI and ED will be held responsible." She further asserted that Prasad is alone but not weak, calling him a lion.