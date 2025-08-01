Cricket

India vs England 5th Test: Siraj, Jaiswal Star In Day 2 Back And Forth

India ended the second day of the fifth Test with a 52-run lead against England on a tricky Oval surface. Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting after a quick half-century alongside nightwatchman Akash Deep at the end of play on Day 2. Earlier, India were bowled out for 224 in reply of which England scored 247. Mohammed Siraj was the star for India with the ball as he picked up four crucial wickets.