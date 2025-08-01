India vs England 5th Test: Siraj, Jaiswal Star In Day 2 Back And Forth

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and India's Akash Deep walk off the field after the second day's play of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Washington Sundar runs between the wickets to score during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Gus Atkinson, third from right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Mohammed Siraj during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates with the ball after gets five wickets during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Akash Deep bowls a delivery during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Zak Crawley plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's captain Shubman Gill, right, talks to India's Mohammed Siraj before bowls a delivery during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Zak Crawley celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Akash Deep hugs England's Ben Duckett after taking his wicket during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Zak Crawley walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the dismissal of England's Zak Crawley during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's Joe Root, left, during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Indian team celebrates after the dismissal of England's Ollie Pope during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Ollie Pope, left, during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Joe Root plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Joe Root during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Prasidh Krishna appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jamie Overton during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Prasidh Krishna, left, celebrates with India's Washington Sundar after the dismissal of England's Gus Atkinson during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Players leave the ground after rain stopped play during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Jacob Bethell during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's KL Rahul dives on the ground during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Josh Tongue, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's KL Rahul during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at The Oval, in London.