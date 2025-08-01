Cricket

India vs England 5th Test: Siraj, Jaiswal Star In Day 2 Back And Forth

India ended the second day of the fifth Test with a 52-run lead against England on a tricky Oval surface. Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting after a quick half-century alongside nightwatchman Akash Deep at the end of play on Day 2. Earlier, India were bowled out for 224 in reply of which England scored 247. Mohammed Siraj was the star for India with the ball as he picked up four crucial wickets.

India's tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Yashasvi Jaiswal
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and India's Akash Deep walk off the field after the second day's play of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Washington Sundar
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Washington Sundar runs between the wickets to score during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Gus Atkinson
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Gus Atkinson, third from right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Mohammed Siraj during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Mohammed Siraj
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Mohammed Siraj walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Gus Atkinson
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Gus Atkinson celebrates with the ball after gets five wickets during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Akash Deep
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Akash Deep bowls a delivery during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Zak Crawley
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Zak Crawley plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Shubman Gill
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's captain Shubman Gill, right, talks to India's Mohammed Siraj before bowls a delivery during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Ben Duckett
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Zak Crawley
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Zak Crawley celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Ben Duckett
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Akash Deep
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Akash Deep hugs England's Ben Duckett after taking his wicket during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Zak Crawley
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Zak Crawley walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval:
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the dismissal of England's Zak Crawley during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Mohammed Siraj
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's Joe Root, left, during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Indian team celebrates after the dismissal of England's Ollie Pope during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Mohammed Siraj
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Mohammed Siraj appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Ollie Pope, left, during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Joe Root
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Joe Root plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Mohammed Siraj
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Joe Root during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Prasidh Krishna
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Prasidh Krishna appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jamie Overton during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Harry Brook
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Prasidh Krishna
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Prasidh Krishna, left, celebrates with India's Washington Sundar after the dismissal of England's Gus Atkinson during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Rain delay
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Players leave the ground after rain stopped play during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Harry Brook
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Mohammed Siraj
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Jacob Bethell during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: KL Rahul
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's KL Rahul dives on the ground during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Yashasvi Jaiswal
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Josh Tongue
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Josh Tongue, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's KL Rahul during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Yashasvi Jaiswal
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/R Senthilkumar

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at The Oval, in London.

