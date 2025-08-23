Football

PSG 1-0 Angers, Ligue 1: Ruiz Goal Keeps Paris Perfect

Fabián Ruiz scored to take a rusty Paris Saint-Germain over the line against Angers 1-0 on Friday night. It was PSG's first home game in Ligue 1 and even though they did not play at their best, they came out with all three points. Balon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele missed a penalty in the first half but Ruiz scored five minutes after the break to make it 1-0.

France Soccer League One: Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain
France Soccer League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

PSG players present the five cups the team won last season, after the League One soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

2/10
France Soccer League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers
France Soccer League One: Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

PSG's Willian Pacho, left, and PSG's Fabian Ruiz react after the League One soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

3/10
France Soccer League One 2025: Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain
France Soccer League One 2025: Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

PSG's Lee Kang-in passes the ball during the League One soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

4/10
France Soccer League One 2025: Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers
France Soccer League One 2025: Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

PSG's Fabian Ruiz, center, reacts after score his side opening goal with PSG's Achraf Hakimi during the League One soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

5/10
League One Soccer Match: Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain
League One Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Angers' Florent Hanin heads the ball during the League One soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

6/10
League One Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers
League One Soccer Match: Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Angers' Esteban Lepaul kicks the ball, chased by PSG's Joao Neves during the League One soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

7/10
League One Soccer Match 2025: Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain
League One Soccer Match 2025: Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

PSG's Marquinhos, second right, tries to score as Angers' goalkeeper Herve Koffi, left, attempts a save during the League One soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

8/10
League One Soccer Match 2025: Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers
League One Soccer Match 2025: Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Angers' Lilian Raolisoa jumps as PSG's Fabian Ruiz looks on during the League One soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

9/10
Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers | Photo; AP/Aurelien Morissard

Angers' Carlens Arcus eyes the ball during the League One soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

10/10
Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers
Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

PSG's Desire Doue controls the ball during the League One soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

