PSG 1-0 Angers, Ligue 1: Ruiz Goal Keeps Paris Perfect

Fabián Ruiz scored to take a rusty Paris Saint-Germain over the line against Angers 1-0 on Friday night. It was PSG's first home game in Ligue 1 and even though they did not play at their best, they came out with all three points. Balon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele missed a penalty in the first half but Ruiz scored five minutes after the break to make it 1-0.