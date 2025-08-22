Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

The roots of Gaza’s humanitarian crisis can be traced through decades of conflict and political upheaval. In 1948, following the first Arab-Israeli war and the creation of Israel, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced, with many taking refuge in the Gaza Strip, then under Egyptian administration. Nearly two decades later, in the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel captured Gaza along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem, ushering in decades of military occupation. In 2005, Israel withdrew its settlements from Gaza but retained control over its borders, airspace, and sea access, keeping the enclave under tight restrictions. Two years later, in 2007, Hamas seized control of Gaza after winning elections, prompting Israel and Egypt to impose a blockade that heavily restricted the movement of people and goods. Since 2008, Israel and Hamas have fought multiple wars, each leaving behind heavy civilian casualties, crumbling infrastructure, and worsening poverty, making Gaza increasingly dependent on international aid. The situation deteriorated further in October 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly attack inside Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking hostages. In response, Israel began a massive military campaign in Gaza, with months of bombardment, ground operations, and sieges that have devastated neighborhoods, killed tens of thousands, and displaced nearly the entire population.