When Will The Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas Officially Take Effect?

Israel prepares a hostage release plan as international leaders call for humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
israel hamaz ceasefire
A Jewish man observes smoke rising to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will officially take effect only after the agreement is approved by Israel's cabinet, following recent international mediation.

  • Israel schedules a cabinet meeting to plan the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

  • Global leaders call for humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and progress toward a two-state solution.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is set to take effect in Gaza, marking a rare pause after two years of violence. The agreement follows days of intensive negotiations involving the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye and has been described as a step toward a broader political process to end the conflict. 

Following the approval of the ceasefire, Israel announced that its cabinet will meet at 15:00 GMT to discuss plans for the release of all hostages held in Gaza. A security cabinet meeting is set for an hour earlier, as noted by the Israeli government and The Times of Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu's office stated that the deal requires full cabinet approval before taking effect. 

According to Netanyahu’s office, the 72-hour countdown for the ceasefire will begin only after the cabinet approves the agreement, which is expected to happen in the evening.

The ceasefire comes amid growing calls for an end to the war from world leaders and humanitarian organisations. Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani welcomed the first stage of the agreement, describing it as an opportunity for peace and reconstruction. 

In a post on X, Tajani said Italy has always supported Trump’s plan and was ready to help consolidate the deal, deliver aid to Gaza, and “to participate in the reconstruction of Gaza”. He added that “[Italy is] also ready to send troops in case of the creation of an international peacekeeping force to reunify Palestine.” 

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also welcomed the ceasefire, expressing hope that it could open the door to a lasting political solution. According to the Wafa news agency, Abbas said he hoped the Gaza deal would be a prelude to reaching a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He commended the efforts made by Trump and all mediators – Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye – and expressed the Palestinian Authority’s readiness to work with them to ensure the success of their work. Abbas reiterated that sovereignty over Gaza belongs to the Palestinian state and that the connection between the occupied West Bank and the enclave must be achieved through the implementation of Palestinian laws and the work of Palestinian government institutions. 

In Gaza, the announcement has been met with cautious relief among residents and aid workers. UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, speaking from inside Gaza, expressed a mix of relief and sorrow in a video posted on his Instagram account. He said the skies above Gaza were “incredibly quiet” for the first time in months, with no sounds of drones or shelling. “A journalist just asked me: Did you imagine that we would reach this moment? Did you think we would reach the stage of a ceasefire? My reflections were that I never thought we would reach a point where 20,000 girls and boys would be killed,” Elder said. He added that he did not imagine that the situation would reach this level of failure towards the Palestinians. 

Despite the devastation, Elder said people in Gaza still have hope for a better future. “That better future starts with education; education is the future. These are the things Palestinians need today: Education, nutrition, water, stopping the raids, and peace.” 

Across Europe, leaders have largely welcomed the ceasefire, calling for it to pave the way for a political settlement. France’s President Emmanuel Macron said that his country will continue to work with international partners toward a political solution. “This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution,” Macron said in posts on X. 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he hoped the deal “marks the beginning of a just and lasting peace”. He added, “Now it is time to engage in dialogue, to support the civilian population, and to look to the future with hope. But also with justice and with remembrance, so that the atrocities experienced are never repeated.” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the announcement as “extraordinary news” and urged its swift implementation. The Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel expressed hope for wider peace in the region. 

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, also praised the agreement and the mediating efforts that brought it about. In a statement on X, she said, “Now, all parties must fully uphold the terms of the agreement. All hostages must be released safely. A permanent ceasefire must be established. The suffering must end.” Von der Leyen added that the EU would continue supporting humanitarian aid efforts and stand ready to assist in Gaza’s reconstruction. “The EU will continue to support the swift and safe delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. And when the time comes, we will be ready to help with recovery and reconstruction. Today’s opportunity should be seized. It’s the opportunity to forge a credible political path toward lasting peace and security. A path firmly anchored in the two-state solution.” 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was “greatly pleased” with the negotiations that resulted in the deal, which followed three days of talks in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. “As Turkiye, we will closely monitor the meticulous implementation of the agreement and continue to contribute to the process. Likewise, we will continue our struggle until a Palestinian state is established, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, independent, sovereign, and possessing territorial integrity,” he said. Erdogan also extended “special thanks” to Trump for what he described as demonstrating the necessary political will to encourage Israel toward the ceasefire. He added that he sent his “heartfelt greetings” to Palestinians who have been enduring “indescribable suffering for two years, living under inhumane conditions, and losing their children, mothers, fathers, relatives, and friends.” 

Humanitarian organisations have echoed calls for full implementation of the truce and unrestricted aid access. The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) described the announcement as a “glimmer of hope”. 

“Today’s announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas offers a glimmer of hope after two years of unrelenting death, destruction and displacement in Gaza. Both parties must act in good faith and do everything possible to ensure that the truce holds,” said NRC chief Jan Egeland. He added that “stopping the bombing alone will not end survivors’ suffering,” stressing that “displacement is widespread” and “famine is still spreading”.

“Humanitarian organisations must have full, unrestricted access to bring in food, medicine, shelter materials, and other essential supplies that Gaza has been deprived of for two years.” Egeland said the NRC has “hundreds” of truckloads of aid ready to enter Gaza, adding, “We must not repeat the mistakes of previous ceasefires. This truce cannot be another fragile pause before renewed bloodshed, and Israel must not use it as an opportunity to escalate its military operations and enable settler violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.” 

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the ceasefire a “significant breakthrough,” describing it as “a major diplomatic accomplishment and a real chance to end a devastating war and release all the hostages.” She said, “The EU will do what it can to support its implementation.” 

In the United States, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the ceasefire brought “a huge sigh of relief.” “This brings a huge sigh of relief to the hostage families, to all of Israel, and to Palestinians who have suffered for so long in this horrific humanitarian catastrophe,” he said. Schumer urged continued work to secure lasting peace, saying, “Now we await details and final acceptance and implementation from all parties of the first phase. And we must begin the even harder work of closing negotiations: to end the war, to start building the day after in Gaza without Hamas, to surge humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, and to build a lasting peace that ensures security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians alike.” 

As the ceasefire takes hold, attention shifts to upcoming cabinet meetings in Israel and the subsequent steps toward releasing captives, delivering aid, and launching reconstruction efforts. While fragile, the agreement represents a rare moment of pause—one that many around the world hope will evolve into a sustained and just peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike, building on the momentum described throughout this process.

