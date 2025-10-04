Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

US-brokered plan moves forward after Hamas signals readiness for negotiations; disarmament and governance remain unresolved.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump Gaza plan, Israel Hamas ceasefire, Gaza hostages, Middle East peace talks,
Mr. Trump, who has presented himself as the only figure capable of achieving peace in Gaza, has pushed a 20-point plan to end the two-year war. Photo: X/@netanyahu; representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agrees to hostage exchange.

  • Netanyahu to implement first phase of US-backed Gaza peace plan.

  • Talks continue over Hamas disarmament and Gaza governance.

President Donald Trump on Friday told Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept parts of a US plan to end the war, Reuters reported.

Netanyahu’s office said Israel was preparing for an “immediate implementation” of the first stage of Mr. Trump’s Gaza plan following Hamas’ response. Shortly afterwards, Israeli media said the country’s political echelon had instructed the military to reduce offensive activity in Gaza.

The Israeli chief of staff issued a statement directing forces to advance readiness for implementation of the first phase without saying whether military activity would be reduced. Residents told Reuters that Israeli tanks bombarded Talateeni Street, a major artery in central Gaza City, after Mr. Trump’s message. Witnesses also reported intensified air strikes in the Remal neighbourhood and strikes on Khan Younis, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Donald Trump - AP
Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

BY Outlook News Desk

Mr. Trump, who has presented himself as the only figure capable of achieving peace in Gaza, has pushed a 20-point plan to end the two-year war. On his Truth Social platform he wrote: “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” He added that discussions on implementation details were under way and described the effort as aimed at “long sought PEACE in the Middle East,” Reuters reported.

Related Content
Related Content

Netanyahu’s office said Israel “will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision".

Families of those held by Hamas had called on Mr. Netanyahu “to immediately order negotiations for the return of all hostages". Domestically the prime minister faces pressure from hostage families and a war-weary public while hardline members of his far-right coalition insist there must be no let-up in the military campaign, Reuters reported.

Israel began its offensive after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, Israeli tallies say. Israel says 48 hostages remain in Gaza, 20 of whom are alive. Gaza health authorities say more than 66,000 people, most of them civilians, have been killed by Israel’s military campaign; aid restrictions have triggered famine conditions in parts of Gaza.

PM Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump at the White House - Narendra Modi/X
White House Hails Global Support For Trump’s Gaza Peace Initiative; Modi, Arab States Endorse Plan

BY Outlook News Desk

A UN Commission of Inquiry and several human rights experts have concluded Israel has committed genocide in Gaza; the Israeli government says its actions are in self-defence.

In a copy of its response seen by Reuters, Hamas said it “appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, (and) the immediate entry of aid". The group said it approved releasing “all occupation prisoners, both living and remains, according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal,” and that it was ready to enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details.

Hamas did not say whether it would disarm or whether it would accept a staged Israeli withdrawal rather than the immediate, full withdrawal it demands. A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera the group would not disarm before Israel’s occupation of the enclave ends. The movement said it was prepared to hand over administration of Gaza to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing, but did not make clear whether it would accept being barred from political power.

Qatar has begun coordination with mediator Egypt and the United States to continue talks on Mr. Trump’s plan, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said on X.

Trump and Netanyahu - null
Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

BY Outlook News Desk

Mr. Trump’s proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the establishment of a transitional government led by an international body.

Earlier on Friday Mr. Trump warned that “all HELL” would break out in Gaza if Hamas failed to accept his proposal by 6 pm ET on Sunday, Reuters reported. Hamas was not involved in the negotiations that produced Mr. Trump’s proposal.

(With inputs from Reusters)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja Aims To Capitalise On Unbeaten Century

  2. Kohli, Rohit Set To Return As India's Squad For Australia Series To Be Out On Oct 4

  3. India Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Look To Continue Dominance Amid Diplomacy Row

  4. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Snake Enters During India Women's Training Session In Colombo

  5. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: IND Reach 448/5 At Stumps, Lead By 286 Runs Against WI In Ahmedabad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  4. SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

  5. Walking with Gandhi: Feminist Footsteps In A Conflicted World

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  2. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  3. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps