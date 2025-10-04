Trump calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agrees to hostage exchange.
Netanyahu to implement first phase of US-backed Gaza peace plan.
Talks continue over Hamas disarmament and Gaza governance.
President Donald Trump on Friday told Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept parts of a US plan to end the war, Reuters reported.
The Israeli chief of staff issued a statement directing forces to advance readiness for implementation of the first phase without saying whether military activity would be reduced. Residents told Reuters that Israeli tanks bombarded Talateeni Street, a major artery in central Gaza City, after Mr. Trump’s message. Witnesses also reported intensified air strikes in the Remal neighbourhood and strikes on Khan Younis, with no immediate reports of casualties.
Mr. Trump, who has presented himself as the only figure capable of achieving peace in Gaza, has pushed a 20-point plan to end the two-year war. On his Truth Social platform he wrote: “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” He added that discussions on implementation details were under way and described the effort as aimed at “long sought PEACE in the Middle East,” Reuters reported.
Netanyahu’s office said Israel “will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision".
Families of those held by Hamas had called on Mr. Netanyahu “to immediately order negotiations for the return of all hostages". Domestically the prime minister faces pressure from hostage families and a war-weary public while hardline members of his far-right coalition insist there must be no let-up in the military campaign, Reuters reported.
Israel began its offensive after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, Israeli tallies say. Israel says 48 hostages remain in Gaza, 20 of whom are alive. Gaza health authorities say more than 66,000 people, most of them civilians, have been killed by Israel’s military campaign; aid restrictions have triggered famine conditions in parts of Gaza.
A UN Commission of Inquiry and several human rights experts have concluded Israel has committed genocide in Gaza; the Israeli government says its actions are in self-defence.
In a copy of its response seen by Reuters, Hamas said it “appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, (and) the immediate entry of aid". The group said it approved releasing “all occupation prisoners, both living and remains, according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal,” and that it was ready to enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details.
Hamas did not say whether it would disarm or whether it would accept a staged Israeli withdrawal rather than the immediate, full withdrawal it demands. A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera the group would not disarm before Israel’s occupation of the enclave ends. The movement said it was prepared to hand over administration of Gaza to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing, but did not make clear whether it would accept being barred from political power.
Qatar has begun coordination with mediator Egypt and the United States to continue talks on Mr. Trump’s plan, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said on X.
Mr. Trump’s proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the establishment of a transitional government led by an international body.
Earlier on Friday Mr. Trump warned that “all HELL” would break out in Gaza if Hamas failed to accept his proposal by 6 pm ET on Sunday, Reuters reported. Hamas was not involved in the negotiations that produced Mr. Trump’s proposal.
