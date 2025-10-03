Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

Trump warned Hamas it must accept his ceasefire plan by Sunday evening or face unprecedented retaliation.
The proposal demands Hamas release all hostages within 72 hours in exchange for a halt in fighting.
Hamas leaders in Gaza oppose the plan, though officials in Qatar show limited willingness with modifications.
United States President Donald Trump declared that Hamas had until 6 p.m. Washington D.C. time (2200 GMT) on Sunday (October 5, 2025) to reach an agreement on his ceasefire plan for Gaza's future. He called it the last chance for the Palestinian militant group to agree before “all hell” is released on Gaza.
Trump stated that an agreement must be achieved by Sunday at 18:00 Washington time (22:00 GMT) in a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday.
According to Reuters, in exchange for hundreds of Gazan hostages, the plan calls for an immediate end to the fighting and the 72-hour release of 20 Israeli hostages who are still alive and the remains of the hostages who are believed to be dead.
An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.
The BBC reported that a top Hamas official has stated that the armed organisation is likely to reject the idea, despite pressure from Arab and Turkish mediators for a favourable answer.
Friday's deadline comes after Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he would give Hamas "three to four days" to react to the peace plan.
According to the BBC, mediators have spoken with the leader of Hamas's military branch in Gaza, who has stated that he disagrees with the current US ceasefire proposal.
Although some of Hamas' senior officials in Qatar are said to be amenable to accepting it with modifications, their power has been curtailed because they have no authority over the captives that the organisation holds.
The plan requires that Hamas turn over all detainees within the first 72 hours of the ceasefire—giving up their single bargaining chip.
Only 20 of the 48 hostages that the armed group is reportedly holding in Palestinian territory are believed to be alive.
Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on the 20-point plan, which was unveiled at the White House on Monday. It also states that Hamas would not be involved in running Gaza and allows for the possibility of a Palestinian state in the future.