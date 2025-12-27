Jabalpur University Rape Case: Clerk, Peon Arrested On Campus

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University in Jabalpur after being lured there on the pretext of a job, with police arresting two university employees in connection with the case, according to PTI.
The police on Thursday (December 25, 2025) arrested Durga Shankar Singerha (58), an upper division clerk (UDC), and Mukesh Sen, a peon, for the alleged assault that took place on the State government-run university campus in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city, PTI reported. The arrests were made within hours of the survivor lodging a complaint.
According to PTI, the survivor, a resident of the Tilwara area, had come across information on social media around 20 days ago about contractual vacancies at the university. While looking for contact details, she found a telephone number for the vice-chancellor’s office, which was answered by Singerha, Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar told reporters.
Singerha allegedly informed her about the vacancies and asked her to visit the university with her documents. She reached the campus the very next day and met him, after which he assured her that he could arrange a job after speaking to the vice-chancellor and asked her to remain in contact, the officer said.
Police said Singerha continued to meet the woman several times in the city, repeatedly assuring her that the recruitment process was underway and that an interview would be held soon. According to PTI, on Thursday afternoon, the accused called her to the university, claiming that the interview would be scheduled shortly.
He allegedly asked her to come to Sen’s house located on the university campus. After a brief conversation, the accused peon left the room and bolted the door from outside. “The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Singerha raped her despite her protests,” the official said.
Following the assault, the two accused allegedly dropped her outside the university campus and threatened her with defamation if she spoke about the incident, while also claiming she would get a job if she kept silent, police said, as reported by PTI.
The woman later informed her family and lodged a complaint at Adhartal police station. Both accused were arrested from their homes the same day, the ASP said. They were produced before a court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody, he added.
(With inputs from PTI)