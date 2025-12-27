Jabalpur University Rape Case: Clerk, Peon Arrested On Campus

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University campus in Jabalpur after being lured with a job offer. Two university staff members have been arrested

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jabalpur rape case Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University rape case Agri university campus assault
Singerha allegedly informed her about the vacancies and asked her to visit the university with her documents. | Photo- File; Representative image
info_icon

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University in Jabalpur after being lured there on the pretext of a job, with police arresting two university employees in connection with the case, according to PTI.

The police on Thursday (December 25, 2025) arrested Durga Shankar Singerha (58), an upper division clerk (UDC), and Mukesh Sen, a peon, for the alleged assault that took place on the State government-run university campus in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city, PTI reported. The arrests were made within hours of the survivor lodging a complaint.

Unnao Rape Case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar - Photo- File
CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail To Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, the survivor, a resident of the Tilwara area, had come across information on social media around 20 days ago about contractual vacancies at the university. While looking for contact details, she found a telephone number for the vice-chancellor’s office, which was answered by Singerha, Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar told reporters.

Singerha allegedly informed her about the vacancies and asked her to visit the university with her documents. She reached the campus the very next day and met him, after which he assured her that he could arrange a job after speaking to the vice-chancellor and asked her to remain in contact, the officer said.

Related Content
Related Content

Police said Singerha continued to meet the woman several times in the city, repeatedly assuring her that the recruitment process was underway and that an interview would be held soon. According to PTI, on Thursday afternoon, the accused called her to the university, claiming that the interview would be scheduled shortly.

Unnao Rape Case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar - Photo- File
Unnao Rape Case: Plea Filed In Supreme Court

BY Outlook News Desk

He allegedly asked her to come to Sen’s house located on the university campus. After a brief conversation, the accused peon left the room and bolted the door from outside. “The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Singerha raped her despite her protests,” the official said.

Following the assault, the two accused allegedly dropped her outside the university campus and threatened her with defamation if she spoke about the incident, while also claiming she would get a job if she kept silent, police said, as reported by PTI.

The woman later informed her family and lodged a complaint at Adhartal police station. Both accused were arrested from their homes the same day, the ASP said. They were produced before a court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War