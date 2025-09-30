Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

Speaking side-by-side, as cited by AP, at a White House press conference, Trump hailed the accord as "the dawn of a new era of peace" and a potential stepping stone to broader regional stability. "Today is a historic day for peace," Trump declared, flanked by Netanyahu. "Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have just concluded an important meeting. We've discussed how to end the war in Gaza, but it's just part of the bigger picture – peace in the Middle East."