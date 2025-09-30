Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a landmark deal to end the Gaza war, featuring an immediate ceasefire, hostage release by Hamas, and no long-term Israeli occupation, aiming for broader Middle East peace.
The 21-point plan, shaped by Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Tony Blair, includes Hamas freeing 48 captives, Israel’s phased Gaza withdrawal, a demilitarized Gaza with aid surges, and an international trusteeship led by a "Board of Peace" for reconstruction.
The agreement addresses Palestinian self-governance, counters Israeli far-right annexation demands, and gains tentative Arab support, though Hamas’s response and enforcement concerns remain critical hurdles.
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a landmark peace agreement today aimed at ending the protracted war in Gaza. The deal, which explicitly rules out any long-term Israeli occupation of the territory, calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and a pathway toward Palestinian self-governance under international oversight.
Speaking side-by-side, as cited by AP, at a White House press conference, Trump hailed the accord as "the dawn of a new era of peace" and a potential stepping stone to broader regional stability. "Today is a historic day for peace," Trump declared, flanked by Netanyahu. "Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have just concluded an important meeting. We've discussed how to end the war in Gaza, but it's just part of the bigger picture – peace in the Middle East."
According to The Hindu, the announcement caps weeks of intense negotiations, building on Trump's ambitious 21-point peace framework first floated during last week's United Nations General Assembly in New York. Key elements of the plan, shaped by input from Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and even former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, include:
Hostage Release and Ceasefire: Hamas must free all 48 remaining captives – about 20 believed to be alive – within 48 hours of signing. In exchange, Israel will implement a phased withdrawal of its forces from Gaza.
No Occupation or Annexation: Israel has pledged not to occupy Gaza or annex the West Bank, addressing long-standing Palestinian concerns and countering demands from Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners for territorial expansion.
Gaza's Future Governance: An international trusteeship, led by a "Board of Peace" chaired by Trump and including Blair, will oversee reconstruction. The Palestinian Authority (PA) could play a reformed role, though Netanyahu insisted on strict conditions to ensure it is "deradicalized."
Demilitarization and Aid Surge: Gaza will be demilitarized, with boosted humanitarian aid and economic incentives like duty-free zones to encourage rebuilding without forced Palestinian expulsions.
Regional Buy-In: Arab and Muslim nations have signaled preliminary support, with Egypt voicing concerns over enforcement but praising the inclusion of Palestinian voices.
The announcement drew swift international responses. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called it a "glimmer of hope" but urged all parties to prioritize humanitarian access. European leaders, fresh from recognizing Palestinian statehood last week, welcomed the no-occupation clause but criticized the plan's conditional PA role as insufficient.