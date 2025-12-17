EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday on a two-day visit.

EAM S Jaishankar with PM Netanyahu
EAM S Jaishankar with PM Netanyahu Photo: X
  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding talks to enhance cooperation.

  • Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday on a two-day visit.

  • Netanyahu also acknowledged the meeting in a social media post, sharing pictures from the meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in technology, economy, connectivity and security, expressing confidence that the bilateral strategic partnership will “grow from strength to strength”.

Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday on a two-day visit during which he called on President Isaac Herzog and held discussions with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat.

He met Netanyahu later in the day.

"Deeply appreciate the call on Prime Minister Israel in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM Narendra Modu. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security," Jaishankar said in an X post.

In this image posted on Dec. 14, 2025, from left, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Latvia's Foreign Affairs Minister Baiba Braze, Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Xavier Bettel and Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. - @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo
Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

BY Outlook News Desk

"Valued his perspectives on regional and global developments. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength," he added.

Netanyahu also acknowledged the meeting in a social media post, sharing pictures from the meeting.

Jaishankar's visit comes as preparations are underway for Netanyahu's proposed trip to India.

Netanyahu and Modi spoke recently over the phone, after which the Israeli leader said the two would be “meeting very soon”.

Jaishankar arrived in Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi, where he participated in the high-profile Sir Bani Yas Forum. He also attended the 16th India–UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th round of the India–UAE Strategic Dialogue held on December 15.

