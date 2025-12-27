Millions In Afghanistan Face Hunger As International Aid Cuts Deepen Crisis

For 10 hours each day, Rahimullah sells socks from a cart in eastern Kabul, earning around $4.5 to $6 – barely enough to feed his family of five. “The assistance was helping me a lot,” said the 29-year-old former Afghan Army soldier, who fled to Pakistan after the Taliban took power in 2021 and was deported back two years later. “Now I don't have enough money to live on. God forbid, if I were to face a serious illness or any other problem, it would be very difficult for me to handle because I don't have any extra money for expenses,” he added.