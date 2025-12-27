Millions In Afghanistan Face Hunger As International Aid Cuts Deepen Crisis

Severe aid reductions, natural disasters, and returning refugees leave millions struggling to survive this winter

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan hunger crisis 2025 Afghanistan latest news aid cuts deepen humanitarian crisis
The return of millions of refugees has added further pressure. Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over 17 million Afghans face crisis-level hunger amid slashed international aid.

  • Returning refugees and rising rents worsen economic and food insecurity.

  • Taliban restrictions on women’s work intensify household financial pressures.

Millions of Afghans are confronting severe hunger as international aid cuts deepen an ongoing humanitarian crisis, Associated Press reported. The country faces a combination of economic collapse, recurrent droughts, two deadly earthquakes, and a surge of returning refugees from neighbouring countries, straining already limited resources.

For 10 hours each day, Rahimullah sells socks from a cart in eastern Kabul, earning around $4.5 to $6 – barely enough to feed his family of five. “The assistance was helping me a lot,” said the 29-year-old former Afghan Army soldier, who fled to Pakistan after the Taliban took power in 2021 and was deported back two years later. “Now I don't have enough money to live on. God forbid, if I were to face a serious illness or any other problem, it would be very difficult for me to handle because I don't have any extra money for expenses,” he added.

Rahimullah, like millions of other Afghans, relies on humanitarian support from both the Afghan authorities and international organisations. Yet severe cuts in aid, including the halting of U.S. contributions to United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) food distribution, have removed a crucial lifeline. According to Associated Press, more than 17 million people now face crisis-level hunger this winter – three million more than the previous year.

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported on 22 December 2025 that an estimated 22.9 million Afghans – nearly half the population – required humanitarian aid in 2025.

Tom Fletcher, the U.N. humanitarian chief, told the Security Council in mid-December that the situation was worsened by “overlapping shocks,” including earthquakes and rising restrictions on humanitarian access. He warned that while almost 22 million Afghans will need U.N. assistance in 2026, the organisation can only focus on 3.9 million facing the most urgent, life-threatening conditions due to reduced donor funding.

Related Content
Related Content

“This winter is the first in years with almost no international food distribution,” Fletcher said. “As a result, only about 1 million of the most vulnerable people have received food assistance during the lean season in 2025,” compared with 5.6 million the previous year. He added that aid organisations have been forced to cut thousands of jobs and reduce spending amid funding shortfalls.

The return of millions of refugees has added further pressure. According to a statement from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs, reported Associated Press, 7.1 million Afghan refugees have returned over the last four years. Rising demand has driven up rents, leaving Rahimullah unable to pay the new 8,000-afghani rent for his small two-room home, up from 4,500 afghanis. “Even if we find money for flour, we don't have it for oil, and even if we find it for oil, we can't pay the rent. And then there is the extra electricity bill,” he said.

Restrictions on women’s employment under the Taliban have also worsened economic strain. Rahimullah’s wife, formerly a teacher, is now unemployed.

In northern Badakhshan province, Sherin Gul, 23, struggles to feed her family of 12. “There are 12 of us... and one person working cannot cover the expenses,” she said. Gul relies on occasional charity and sporadic work from her eldest son, yet food is often scarce. “There have been times when we have nothing to eat at night, and my little children have fallen asleep without food. I have only given them green tea, and they have fallen asleep crying,” she said.

Before the Taliban’s rise, Gul earned a living as a cleaner, enough to support her family, but the ban on women working has left her unemployed. She said the harsh winter, combined with costs for firewood and charcoal, adds to the family’s burden. “If this situation continues like this, we may face severe hunger. And then it will be very difficult for us to survive in this cold weather,” she said.

According to Associated Press, the convergence of economic collapse, aid cuts, environmental disasters, and the return of refugees is creating one of Afghanistan’s most severe humanitarian crises in recent years, leaving millions dependent on dwindling assistance for survival.

(With inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  4. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War