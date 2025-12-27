IND-W Vs SL-W, 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma, Bowlers Take India To Series Win
Shafali Verma sparkled with a whirlwind unbeaten fifty to power India to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third Women's T20 International and help the hosts take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (December 26, 2025). Opting to bowl, pacer Renuka Singh returned with a four-wicket haul on comeback, helping India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 112 for seven. Shafali then stole the limelight with her power-hitting, remaining unbeaten on 79 off 42 balls to take India to the series win.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE