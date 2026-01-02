Sunderland 0-0 Man City, Premier League: Citizens Frustrated as Hosts Dig Deep
Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League clash that saw both teams create chances but fail to find the breakthrough. Sunderland defended resolutely to extend their unbeaten home run to 10 games, with goalkeeper Robin Roefs producing key saves and the backline frustrating City’s attackers throughout. Manchester City were unable to capitalise on early pressure, including a Bernardo Silva goal ruled out for offside, and saw efforts from Erling Haaland, Savinho, and Josko Gvardiol kept out or off target. The stalemate means City remain four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, missing an opportunity to close the gap, while Sunderland’s spirited performance earns them a morale-boosting point
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE