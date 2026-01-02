Sunderland 0-0 Man City, Premier League: Citizens Frustrated as Hosts Dig Deep

Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League clash that saw both teams create chances but fail to find the breakthrough. Sunderland defended resolutely to extend their unbeaten home run to 10 games, with goalkeeper Robin Roefs producing key saves and the backline frustrating City’s attackers throughout. Manchester City were unable to capitalise on early pressure, including a Bernardo Silva goal ruled out for offside, and saw efforts from Erling Haaland, Savinho, and Josko Gvardiol kept out or off target. The stalemate means City remain four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, missing an opportunity to close the gap, while Sunderland’s spirited performance earns them a morale-boosting point

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunderland vs Man City Premier League-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden, center left, and Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Manchester City in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
1/7
Sunderland vs Man City Premier League-Eliezer Mayenda
Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda, left, and Manchester City's Jeremy Doku in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Manchester City in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
Sunderland vs Man City Premier League-Rayan Cherki
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki and Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin, left, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Manchester City in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
Sunderland vs Man City Premier League-Erling Haaland
Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele and Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Manchester City in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
Sunderland vs Man City Premier League-Brian Brobbey
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, left, and Manchester City's Ruben Dias in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Manchester City in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
Sunderland vs Man City Premier League-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele, right, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Manchester City in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
Sunderland vs Man City Premier League-Brian Brobbey
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, left, and Manchester City's Ruben Dias in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Manchester City in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
Sunderland vs Man City Premier League-Nico Gonzalez
Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda, left, and Manchester City's Nico Gonzalez in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Manchester City in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  2. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

  3. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

  4. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

  5. Big Bash League 2025-26: Babar Azam Fires As Sydney Sixers Beat Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  4. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  3. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

  4. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  3. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  4. Two Die In Bengal As Families Link Deaths To Anxiety Over SIR

  5. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra's Film Starts Off On A Promising Note

  6. Jana Nayagan: Trailer For Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release On THIS Date

  7. UP Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Across Uttar Pradesh

  8. Outlook Anniversary Issue: The City That Remembered Us