Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 2, Ashes 2025-26: See Best Photos From Perth's Optus Stadium
The Ashes 2025–26 opener moves into Day 2 in Perth, where the first Test at Optus Stadium has already swung wildly. England won the toss and batted, only to crash for 172 as Mitchell Starc ripped through them with seven wickets, though Harry Brook’s gritty 52 stood out. Australia then found themselves in similar trouble on a spicy pitch, stumbling to 123/9 by stumps, still 49 runs behind. Ben Stokes led England’s charge with a superb five-for that triggered Australia’s collapse. With Nathan Lyon and Brendan Doggett hanging on, the contest rolls into a tense second day. Get all the live action in pictures from Perth.
1/2
2/2
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE