111 Retired Bureaucrats Write To Government: India Must Take Stand On Israel's War On Gaza

The letter, endorsed by the Constitutional Conduct Group, urges the Indian government to reclaim its historic role in addressing colonial injustices, noting that India has failed to condemn the recent rapid expansion of illegal Israeli settlements on the West Bank.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Gaza Dead Bodies
Israel's War on Gaza | REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Photo: AP
1: 111 retired bureaucrats from the Constitutional Conduct Group wrote to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and External Affairs Minister, urging for a stand on Israel's war on Gaza and illegal expansion in West Bank.

2: The signatories stated that Israel's "genocidal course" could lead to one of the darkest chapters in the global history.

Over 100 former civil servants, under the Constitutional Conduct Group collective, have endorsed a statement about the silence over Israel's war on Gaza and India's "reluctance" to speak about the "collective punishment" of Palestinians.

The letter, addressed to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and External Affairs Minister, urged the Indian government to reclaim its historic role in addressing colonial injustices and pursue initiatives that could steer Israel away from its "genocidal course" — that could become one of the darkest chapters in human history.

Talmiz Ahmad, Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE, told Outlook, "This is an extremely important statement, in that it reflects the anger and anguish of a large number of distinguished Indian civil servants about the ongoing wanton genocide in Gaza. They have felt the need to speak out due to the efforts of several official platforms to prevent the strong feelings of Indians being articulated in the public domain.''

Read the letter below:

Letter protesting the inhuman action by Israel in Gaza

Honourable Prime Minister of India,

Honourable Home Minister of India,

Honourable External Affairs Minister of India, 

The Constitutional Conduct Group is a group of retired civil servants of the Central and All India Services who have worked both with the Central and State governments. As a group, we have no political affiliation and are only interested in safeguarding constitutional and universal human values. We are writing today to express our outrage over the genocidal situation in Gaza perpetrated by Israel, and concern over India’s weak and ambivalent response.

On October 7, 2023, against the backdrop of continuing Israeli occupation of Palestinian and Arab lands since 1948, and a deep division in Israel over Prime Minister Netanyahu, on corruption, judicial and security issues, Hamas launched an attack on the south of Israel killing 1195 Israelis and taking more than 200 hostage. Israel retaliated with a grossly disproportionate and ferocious attack unleashing violence and inhuman measures against Palestinians in Gaza on a scale unprecedented in recent history, in total violation of international laws of war and humanitarian standards. 

Israel also expanded its military and intelligence operations to cover the Hezbollah in Lebanon, air defence and nuclear targets in Iran and air strikes in Syria that have killed hundreds; and ground incursions into the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, raising alarms about Israel covertly pursuing its ambitions of Greater Israel.

The human toll of this remorseless retaliation has been horrific. In Gaza alone, nearly 62,000 Palestinians have been killed, but so have hundreds of foreign aid workers, UN personnel and media professionals, with the numbers mounting every day. Entire urban areas and almost 70 per cent of all buildings have been flattened to rubble. These constitute grave war crimes.  

To this has been now added a daily toll of at least 5-10 Palestinians, particularly  children, dying of starvation induced by the denial and control of food, medicines, fuel and other humanitarian aid; and scores being killed in Israeli firing as Gazans clamour for what little aid is allowed to trickle in, in what appears to be a deliberate attempt to starve the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and force their mass expulsion from the ‘open-air prison’ in Gaza into empty desert wildernesses further south.   

There have been growing protests within Israel by hostage families and the public (such as hundreds of thousands in a huge rally in Tel Aviv on August 17) calling for an end to the war and return of the remaining 53 hostages; severe criticism from mainstream politicians for Netanyahu’s use of the war to perpetuate his rule on grounds of national security; and calls from within and outside Israel to act against Israel. South Africa took the lead in referring Israel’s excesses in Gaza to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Saudi Arabia condemned, while over 100 international NGOs signed a letter urging the world to pressure Israel to stop "weaponizing aid" in Gaza and ease its restrictive registration process for groups seeking to distribute supplies on the Strip.

Tragically for the Palestinians, in the absence of support from the United States and those who champion the values of freedom, democracy and human rights, the world has been powerless to stop this savage collective punishment. Indeed, the extent of impunity that Israel has enjoyed would not have been possible without the support of most Western governments and the absence of effective action by Arab states.  

Sharp condemnations, calls for cessation of armed attacks, and pleas for access of humanitarian aid into Gaza from the UN General Assembly, the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, American universities and huge rallies in western capitals have been totally ignored by Israel’s leaders. But the slow starvation of an entire population in a man-made famine with searing images of emaciated, starving and malnourished children and adults, seems to have finally stirred the international conscience. 

In a landmark decision in November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and defence minister, Yoav Gallant. In May 2024, Ireland, Norway and Spain officially recognised the State of Palestine. Several Western governments including key US allies UK, Canada, France and Australia have retracted their blanket support for Israel and have ‘threatened’ to recognise a Palestinian state at the coming UN General Assembly if Israel didn’t change its position. 

Meanwhile, in an ominous turn, on August 8, a divided Israeli Cabinet took a controversial decision to evacuate and occupy Gaza city and central refugee camps in Gaza and take full control of the Gaza strip by October 7, 2025. Preparations for this have already begun. Last week, influential far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced long held settlement plans that would sever the north and south of the West Bank and split it in two in a move that he said would "bury the idea of a Palestinian state." 

India’s response to this profound ethical, moral and existential challenge to humanity has sadly been not just disappointing but cynical, with the government issuing insincere expressions of support for the Palestinian cause on the one hand, while supporting, and sympathizing with, Israel on the other. It has gone along with UN resolutions in 2023 and 2024 urging an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory, asserted India’s support for the two-state solution, and called for extension of humanitarian aid to Gaza, but refused to condemn Israel’s disproportionate response to the October 7 attacks, or its brutal carnage against Palestinians in Gaza, or demand an unconditional ceasefire. 

India’s closet support for Israel was exposed in June 2025 when it abstained on a critical UNGA resolution that called for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza, unimpeded humanitarian access to Gazans, release of all hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups and condemned the use of starvation and the denial of humanitarian aid as a tactic of war.  India, instead of voting in favour, urged direct diplomacy between both parties to end the conflict, as if both parties were equally at fault. India was only one of 18 other countries to abstain from the resolution. 149 countries voted in favour.  

India’s reluctance to speak out against the merciless collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza, has been deeply disconcerting. India has also not condemned the rapid expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank in recent months, a process that continues to fuel violence against and forced displacement of Palestinians. 

The ambivalence, and general disregard in India for Palestinian suffering in the face of possible genocide, may well be part of a disturbing rightward communal shift in Indian public opinion, governance and judiciary. Police in various Indian states have routinely cracked down on small groups protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza. In July, a Hindutva mob, allegedly backed by the police, violently disrupted a Palestine solidarity event in New Delhi’s Nehru Place. Even more shocking was the dismissal by the Bombay High Court of a petition challenging the police’s refusal to give permission for a rally on Gaza. The High Court preached to the petitioners to “be patriots”, “concentrate on problems affecting India” and not concern itself with distant problems. Meanwhile, the government has expressed satisfaction in Parliament, that since it signed a bilateral framework agreement in November 2023, 20,000 Indians have got jobs in Israel that Palestinians lost because of the war.

This is a far cry from the internationalism of India’s freedom struggle, its firm opposition through the UN, NAM and other platforms to imperial machinations, colonialism and apartheid of which Israel was one outcome, and its principled position on the Palestinian cause since its inception. The current trends in government and broader society, reflect a communalization of our collective world view, in which national interest, foreign policy and security considerations are increasingly being seen through a narrow, communal prism. 

The Constitutional Conduct Group adds its voice to the section of the international civil community that condemns the rabid Israeli response to the horrific Hamas terrorist attack of October 7, 2023, against the background of Israel’s continuing occupation of Palestinian lands, its deliberate war crimes, its ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians from Gaza, and a slow and defiant genocide that now mimics the holocaust of Jews in Europe in the 20th century and mocks the powerlessness of the international community. We call upon the government of India to reclaim its historic leadership in addressing colonial injustices and consider initiatives to pull Israel back from its genocidal course that may result in one of the blackest chapters in the history of humanity. 

Satyameva Jayate.

Constitutional Conduct Group (111 signatories, as below)

1 Anita Agnihotri

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Department of Social Justice Empowerment, GoI

2 Talmiz Ahmad

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE

3 Anand Arni

RAS (Retd.)

Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, GoI

4 Sandeep Bagchee

IAS (Retd.)

Former Principal Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra

5 J.L. Bajaj

IAS (Retd.)

Former Chairman, Administrative Reforms and Decentralisation Commission, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh

6 G. Balachandhran

IAS (Retd.)

Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal

7 Vappala Balachandran

IPS (Retd.)

Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, GoI

8 Gopalan Balagopal

IAS (Retd.)

Former Special Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal

9 Chandrashekar Balakrishnan

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Coal, GoI

10 Sushant Baliga

Engineering Services (Retd.)

Former Additional Director General, Central PWD, GoI

11 Rana Banerji

RAS (Retd.)

Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, GoI

12 Sharad Behar

IAS (Retd.)

Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh

13 Aurobindo Behera

IAS (Retd.)

Former Member, Board of Revenue, Govt. of Odisha

14 Madhu Bhaduri

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Portugal

15 K.V. Bhagirath

IFS (Retd.)

Former Secretary General, Indian Ocean Rim Association, Mauritius

16 Pradip Bhattacharya

IAS (Retd.)

Former Additional Chief Secretary, Development & Planning and Administrative Training Institute, Govt. of West Bengal

17 Nutan Guha Biswas

IAS (Retd.)

Former Member, Police Complaints Authority, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

18 Meeran C Borwankar

IPS (Retd.)

Former DGP, Bureau of Police Research and Development, GoI

19 Ravi Budhiraja

IAS (Retd.)

Former Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, GoI

20 Maneshwar Singh Chahal

IAS (Retd.)

Former Principal Secretary, Home, Govt. of Punjab

21 R. Chandramohan

IAS (Retd.)

Former Principal Secretary, Transport and Urban Development, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

22 Rachel Chatterjee

IAS (Retd.)

Former Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

23 Kalyani Chaudhuri

IAS (Retd.)

Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal

24 Purnima Chauhan

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Administrative Reforms, Youth Services & Sports and Fisheries, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh

25 Gurjit Singh Cheema

IAS (Retd.)

Former Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Govt. of Punjab

26 F.T.R. Colaso

IPS (Retd.)

Former Director General of Police, Govt. of Karnataka & former Director General of Police, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir

27 P.R. Dasgupta

IAS (Retd.)

Former Chairman, Food Corporation of India, GoI

28 Pradeep K. Deb

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Deptt. Of Sports, GoI

29 Nitin Desai

 Former Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, GoI

30 M.G. Devasahayam

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Govt. of Haryana

31 Kiran Dhingra

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, GoI

32 Sushil Dubey

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Sweden

33 A.S. Dulat

IPS (Retd.)

Former OSD on Kashmir, Prime Minister’s Office, GoI

34 K.P. Fabian

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Italy

35 Prabhu Ghate

IAS (Retd.)

Former Addl. Director General, Department of Tourism, GoI

36 Suresh K. Goel

IFS (Retd.)

Former Director General, Indian Council of Cultural Relations, GoI

37 S.K. Guha

IAS (Retd.)

Former Joint Secretary, Department of Women & Child Development, GoI

38 H.S. Gujral

IFoS (Retd.)

Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Govt. of Punjab

39 Meena Gupta

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Ministry of Environment & Forests, GoI

40 Ravi Vira Gupta

IAS (Retd.)

Former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

41 Sajjad Hassan

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Govt. of Manipur

42 Rasheda Hussain

IRS (Retd.)

Former Director General, National Academy of Customs, Excise & Narcotics

43 Siraj Hussain

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Department of Agriculture, GoI

44 Najeeb Jung

IAS (Retd.)

Former Lieutenant Governor, Delhi

45 Sanjay Kaul

IAS (Retd.)

Former Principal Secretary, Govt. of Karnataka

46 Gita Kripalani

IRS (Retd.)

Former Member, Settlement Commission, GoI

47 Ish Kumar

IPS (Retd.)

Former DGP (Vigilance & Enforcement), Govt. of Telangana and former Special Rapporteur, National Human Rights Commission

48 Sudhir Kumar

IAS (Retd.)

Former Member, Central Administrative Tribunal

49 Subodh Lal

IPoS (Resigned)

Former Deputy Director General, Ministry of Communications, GoI

50 Sandip Madan

 IAS (Resigned)

Former Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

51 Dinesh Malhotra

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh

52 P.M.S. Malik

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Myanmar & Special Secretary, MEA, GoI

53 Harsh Mander

IAS (Retd.)

Govt. of Madhya Pradesh

54 Amitabh Mathur

IPS (Retd.)

Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, GoI

55 Aditi Mehta

IAS (Retd.)

Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Rajasthan

56 Shivshankar Menon

IFS (Retd.)

Former Foreign Secretary and Former National Security Adviser

57 Malay Mishra

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Hungary

58 Sunil Mitra

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Ministry of Finance, GoI

59 Sudhansu Mohanty

IDAS (Retd.)

Former Financial Adviser (Defence Services), Ministry of Defence, GoI

60 Jugal Mohapatra

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Department of Rural Development, GoI

61 Ruchira Mukerjee

IP&TAFS (Retd.)

Former Advisor (Finance), Telecom Commission, GoI

62 Anup Mukerji

IAS (Retd.)

Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Bihar

63 Deb Mukharji

IFS (Retd.)

Former High Commissioner to Bangladesh and former Ambassador to Nepal

64 Jayashree Mukherjee

IAS (Retd.)

Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra

65 Shiv Shankar Mukherjee

IFS (Retd.)

Former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

66 Gautam Mukhopadhaya

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Myanmar

67 Nagalsamy

IA&AS (Retd.)

Former Principal Accountant General, Tamil Nadu & Kerala

68 B.M. Nanta

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh

69 Ramesh Narayanaswami

IAS (Retd.)

Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

70 P. Joy Oommen

IAS (Retd.)

Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Chhattisgarh

71 Amitabha Pande

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Inter-State Council, GoI

72 Maxwell Pereira

IPS (Retd.)

Former Joint Commissioner of Police, Delhi

73 G.K. Pillai

IAS (Retd.)

Former Home Secretary, GoI

74 Gurnihal Singh Pirzada

IAS (Resigned)

Former MD, Punjab State Electronic Development & Production Corporation, Govt. of Punjab

75 R. Poornalingam

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, GoI

76 Rajesh Prasad

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to the Netherlands

77 T.R. Raghunandan

IAS (Retd.)

Former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, GoI

78 N.K. Raghupathy

IAS (Retd.)

Former Chairman, Staff Selection Commission, GoI

79 V. Ramani

IAS (Retd.)

Former Director General, YASHADA, Govt. of Maharashtra

80 M. Rameshkumar

IAS (Retd.)

Former Member, Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal

81 K. Sujatha Rao

IAS (Retd.)

Former Health Secretary, GoI

82 M.Y. Rao

IAS (Retd.) 

83 Madhukumar Reddy A.

IRTS (Retd.)

Former Principal Executive Director, Railway Board, GoI

84 Vijaya Latha Reddy

IFS (Retd.)

Former Deputy National Security Adviser, GoI

85 Julio Ribeiro

IPS (Retd.)

Former Director General of Police, Govt. of Punjab

86 Aruna Roy

IAS (Resigned) 

87 Manabendra N. Roy

IAS (Retd.)

Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal

88 A.K. Samanta

IPS (Retd.)

Former Director General of Police (Intelligence), Govt. of West Bengal

89 Deepak Sanan

IAS (Retd.)

Former Principal Adviser (AR) to Chief Minister, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh

90 Tilak Raj Sarangal

IAS (Retd.)

Former Principal Secretary (Elections) and Financial Commissioner, Revenue (Appeals)

91 G.V. Venugopala Sarma

IAS (Retd.)

Former Member, Board of Revenue, Govt. of Odisha

92 N.C. Saxena

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Planning Commission, GoI

93 A. Selvaraj

IRS (Retd.)

Former Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, Chennai, GoI

94 Ardhendu Sen

IAS (Retd.)

Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal

95 Aftab Seth

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Japan

96 Aruna Sharma

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary, Steel, GoI

97 Ashok Kumar Sharma

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Finland and Estonia

98 Ashok Kumar Sharma

IFoS (Retd.)

Former MD, State Forest Development Corporation, Govt. of Gujarat

99 Navrekha Sharma

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Indonesia

100 Raju Sharma

IAS (Retd.)

Former Member, Board of Revenue, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh

101 Avay Shukla

IAS (Retd.)

Former Additional Chief Secretary (Forests & Technical Education), Govt. of Himachal Pradesh

102 K.S. Sidhu

IAS (Retd.)

Former Principal Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra

103 Mukteshwar Singh

IAS (Retd.)

Former Member, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

104 Tara Ajai Singh

IAS (Retd.)

Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Karnataka

105 A.K. Srivastava

IAS (Retd.)

Former Administrative Member, Madhya Pradesh Administrative Tribunal

106 Prakriti Srivastava

IFoS (Retd.)

Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Special Officer, Rebuild Kerala Development Programme, Govt. of Kerala 

107 Parveen Talha

IRS (Retd.)

Former Member, Union Public Service Commission

108 Anup Thakur

IAS (Retd.)

Former Member, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

109 P.S.S. Thomas

IAS (Retd.)

Former Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission

110 Ashok Vajpeyi

IAS (Retd.)

Former Chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi

111 Rudi Warjri

IFS (Retd.)

Former Ambassador to Colombia, Ecuador and Costa Rica

