NZ Vs WI 1st Test: Windies Dominate With Ball On Day One At Christchurch
For Kane Williamson, it was business as usual. After 12 months away from test cricket as a privateer in professional leagues around the world, Williamson ground out his 38th half century for New Zealand on Tuesday on the first day of the first test against West Indies. It wasn’t classic Williamson: he was rusty and it showed. He played and missed more than usual; many of his early runs came from thick edges and on 33 his stumps were shattered by a no ball. But his dogged nature was evident as he reached 52 from 102 balls after coming to the crease when Devon Conway was out to the third ball of the day. Williamson put on 93 for the second wicket with Tom Latham and helped New Zealand overcome a makeshift but demanding West Indies attack to reach 231-9 by stumps.
