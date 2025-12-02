NZ Vs WI 1st Test: Windies Dominate With Ball On Day One At Christchurch

For Kane Williamson, it was business as usual. After 12 months away from test cricket as a privateer in professional leagues around the world, Williamson ground out his 38th half century for New Zealand on Tuesday on the first day of the first test against West Indies. It wasn’t classic Williamson: he was rusty and it showed. He played and missed more than usual; many of his early runs came from thick edges and on 33 his stumps were shattered by a no ball. But his dogged nature was evident as he reached 52 from 102 balls after coming to the crease when Devon Conway was out to the third ball of the day. Williamson put on 93 for the second wicket with Tom Latham and helped New Zealand overcome a makeshift but demanding West Indies attack to reach 231-9 by stumps.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Kemar Roach
West Indies bowler Kemar Roach, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
1/9
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Kane Williamson
New Zealand's Kane Williamson bats against the West Indies during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Justin Greaves
West Indies' Justin Greaves, right, celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Justin Greaves
West Indies' Justin Greaves, center, celebrates with teammate John Campbell after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Jayden Seales
West Indies' bowler Jayden Seales, second right, celebrates with teammates after bowling New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Johann Layne
West Indies bowler Johann Layne, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young, left, during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Tom Blundell
New Zealand's Tom Blundell is bowled by the West Indies' Ojay Shields during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Ojay Shields
West Indies' bowler Ojay Shields, right, celebrates with teammate John Campbell after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Blundell during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Nathan Smith
New Zealand's Nathan Smith bats against the West Indies during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Cricket Photo-Roston Chase
West Indies' Roston Chase, left, and teammate John Campbell celebrate after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Nathan Smith during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Jaiswal-Virat Eye Big Partnership|IND 59/1 (8)

  2. India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI Selectors To Reveal Squad; Doubts Over Shubman Gill's Inclusion

  3. Virat Kohli To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy For Delhi: DDCA President Rohan Jaitley

  4. AUS Vs ENG: England Announces Squad For 2nd Ashes Test, Will Jacks Replaces Injured Mark Wood

  5. The Ashes 2025-26: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Mark Wood In Only England Change For Second Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In The 'New India' No One Lynched Mohammad Akhlaq

  2. Delhi HC Allows Dr Reddy’s To Export Semaglutide But Blocks India Sales Until March 2026

  3. Red Alert in Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah Brings Extremely Heavy Rainfall and Floods

  4. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  5. Breaking Caste Hierarchies: Periyar’s Continued Relevance In Gen Z Lives

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Pakistan Again Claims It Shot Down Multiple Indian Jets During May Conflict

  2. Peskov Calls For India–Russia Trade Free From Third-Party Pressure

  3. Imran Khan’s Sister Allowed Jail Visit Amid Rising Concerns Over His Health

  4. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution