Bombay HC Quashes Life Sentence Of Ex-BrahMos Engineer

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the life imprisonment awarded to former BrahMos Aerospace engineer Nishant Pradeepkumar Agarwal in a high-profile espionage case, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove he acted against India's national interest or leaked sensitive missile data to Pakistan's ISI. While upholding a lesser conviction for possessing classified information under Section 3(1)(c) of the Official Secrets Act, carrying a three-year sentence, Agarwal, who has already served over six years without bail, was ordered for immediate release.