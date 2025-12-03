Bombay HC Quashes Life Sentence Of Ex-BrahMos Engineer

In a major relief, the Nagpur bench overturns the 2024 conviction under Official Secrets Act, citing lack of evidence for national security breach; Agarwal, who spent over 6 years in custody, walks free after serving reduced 3-year term for possessing classified data.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bombay HC Admits Appeal Against Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case, Issues Notices To Accused And NIA
Bombay High Court Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nagpur HC sets aside 2024 sessions court conviction; no proof of data leak or anti-national intent despite malware on laptop.

  • 3 years for possessing classified info,already served (6+ years total custody), immediate release ordered.

  • Arrested 2018 via honey-trap by fake ISI profiles,part of BrahMos team delivering 70-80 missiles, broader targeting of officials revealed.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the life imprisonment awarded to former BrahMos Aerospace engineer Nishant Pradeepkumar Agarwal in a high-profile espionage case, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove he acted against India's national interest or leaked sensitive missile data to Pakistan's ISI. While upholding a lesser conviction for possessing classified information under Section 3(1)(c) of the Official Secrets Act, carrying a three-year sentence, Agarwal, who has already served over six years without bail, was ordered for immediate release.

Agarwal, a 28-year-old NIT Kurukshetra graduate and DRDO Young Scientist Award recipient, was arrested on October 8, 2018, in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) and Military Intelligence, accused of being honey-trapped by ISI operatives posing as "Neha Sharma," "Pooja Ranjan," and "Sejal Kapoor" on social media. Working as a senior systems engineer in BrahMos Aerospace's Nagpur technical research division, an Indo-Russian JV under DRDO, from 2014 to 2018, he was part of the core team delivering 70-80 supersonic cruise missiles to the Armed Forces.

Investigators claimed malware apps like Trust-X, Chat2Hire, and Q-Whisper, installed via links from the fake profiles, extracted classified data from his laptop, recovered during a raid on his Ujwal Nagar residence.

Related Content
Related Content

Defence lawyer Chaitanya Barve revealed during arguments that the ISI profiles targeted multiple BrahMos officials, suggesting a broader honey-trap operation. Agarwal, who endured two years in solitary confinement post-arrest and secured bail in April 2023, expressed relief outside court, calling the verdict "vindication after years of nightmare." The case, India's first espionage probe involving BrahMos, had sparked national outrage over potential breaches in the indigenous supersonic missile program.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution