Hardik Pandya Returns In Style, Guides Baroda To 7-Wicket Victory Against Punjab In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025

Hardik Pandya made an excellent return to competitive cricket after two months, striking an unbeaten 77 to power Baroda to a seven-wicket win over Punjab in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Tuesday

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hardik Pandya Returns In Style, Guides Baroda To 7-Wicket
Hardik Pandya Returns In Style, Guides Baroda To 7-Wicket Victory Against Punjab In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Photo: X/ mufaddal_vohra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hardik Pandya smashed 77* off 42 balls to lead Baroda’s 7-wicket win over Punjab

  • Punjab’s 222, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s rapid fifty, wasn’t enough in the chase

  • Pandya also took a wicket on his comeback, strengthening his case for a national-team return

Hardik Pandya returned with a bang. After weeks of rehabilitation and uncertainty, he walked out to bat for Baroda and turned what looked like a tough chase against Punjab into a statement win. With a blazing unbeaten 77 off 42 balls, he guided Baroda to a seven-wicket victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The knock, featuring seven boundaries and four massive sixes, came with clarity, aggression, and purpose.

Punjab had set a daunting target of 223 for Baroda, thanks largely to a quickfire fifty from Abhishek Sharma (50 off 19 balls) and a strong supporting knock by Anmolpreet Singh. But Pandya’s entrance completely shifted momentum, Baroda reached 224/3 in just 19.1 overs, sealing the chase with five balls to spare.

Pandya’s Comeback Lights Up Baroda’s Chase

From the outset, it was clear that Pandya wasn’t easing into things. His 77* came after a two-month layoff due to a quadriceps injury, his first competitive game since playing against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Fours.

That period of rehab, training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, could easily have dulled his timing, but instead, he looked sharper than ever. He attacked with freedom, timing boundaries beautifully and sending cricket balls flying over the ropes with ease.

Related Content
Related Content

Also Check: SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE

Even with the ball, Pandya chipped in, conceding 52 runs in four overs but chipping in a wicket (Anmolpreet Singh) to break Punjab’s big stand. That kind of all-round presence, the assurance that he can contribute with bat and ball, gives Baroda a big boost, both for this tournament and for the eyes tracking his comeback for the national side.

Abhishek’s Blitz Wasn’t Enough to Win It

On paper, Punjab’s innings looked dangerous. Abhishek’s rapid 50 laid the foundation, with Anmolpreet’s aggressive 69 adding firepower. Together, they pushed the score to a competitive 222/8 in 20 overs, a total that many thought could trouble Baroda’s chase.

Yet, that momentum couldn’t be capitalized upon. Once Pandya came in, the chase never felt tense. Punjab’s bowlers struggled to contain the pressure; boundaries came at regular intervals and Baroda lost just three wickets in the pursuit. By the time the finish came, what once looked like a tight contest had turned into a comfortable win.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

  5. Kashmir Records Freezing Temperatures As Dense Fog Covers Valley

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution