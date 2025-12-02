Hardik Pandya Returns In Style, Guides Baroda To 7-Wicket Victory Against Punjab In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025

Hardik Pandya smashed 77* off 42 balls to lead Baroda’s 7-wicket win over Punjab
Punjab’s 222, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s rapid fifty, wasn’t enough in the chase
Pandya also took a wicket on his comeback, strengthening his case for a national-team return
Hardik Pandya returned with a bang. After weeks of rehabilitation and uncertainty, he walked out to bat for Baroda and turned what looked like a tough chase against Punjab into a statement win. With a blazing unbeaten 77 off 42 balls, he guided Baroda to a seven-wicket victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The knock, featuring seven boundaries and four massive sixes, came with clarity, aggression, and purpose.
Punjab had set a daunting target of 223 for Baroda, thanks largely to a quickfire fifty from Abhishek Sharma (50 off 19 balls) and a strong supporting knock by Anmolpreet Singh. But Pandya’s entrance completely shifted momentum, Baroda reached 224/3 in just 19.1 overs, sealing the chase with five balls to spare.
Pandya’s Comeback Lights Up Baroda’s Chase
From the outset, it was clear that Pandya wasn’t easing into things. His 77* came after a two-month layoff due to a quadriceps injury, his first competitive game since playing against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Fours.
That period of rehab, training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, could easily have dulled his timing, but instead, he looked sharper than ever. He attacked with freedom, timing boundaries beautifully and sending cricket balls flying over the ropes with ease.
Even with the ball, Pandya chipped in, conceding 52 runs in four overs but chipping in a wicket (Anmolpreet Singh) to break Punjab’s big stand. That kind of all-round presence, the assurance that he can contribute with bat and ball, gives Baroda a big boost, both for this tournament and for the eyes tracking his comeback for the national side.
Abhishek’s Blitz Wasn’t Enough to Win It
On paper, Punjab’s innings looked dangerous. Abhishek’s rapid 50 laid the foundation, with Anmolpreet’s aggressive 69 adding firepower. Together, they pushed the score to a competitive 222/8 in 20 overs, a total that many thought could trouble Baroda’s chase.
Yet, that momentum couldn’t be capitalized upon. Once Pandya came in, the chase never felt tense. Punjab’s bowlers struggled to contain the pressure; boundaries came at regular intervals and Baroda lost just three wickets in the pursuit. By the time the finish came, what once looked like a tight contest had turned into a comfortable win.