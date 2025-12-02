SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE: Hardik Pandya Stars As Baroda Beat Punjab; Tripura Stun Delhi With 12 Run Victory

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 3 LIVE: Hardik Pandya scored a fifty on his comeback to help his side Baroda to a seven-wicket victory over Punjab. Track the play-by-play of the live scores, results and key updates of the 3rd round matches of SMAT 2025, right here

Hello and welcome to the Round 3 matches of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 tournament with host of matches taking place across the country. Hardik Pandya announced his comeback with style as he scored a fifty to help Baroda to a seven-wicket win over Abhishek Sharma-led Punjab. Elsewhere, Karnataka toppled Tamil Nadu thanks to an unbeaten century from Devdutt Padikkal. Track the play-by-play of the live scores, results and key updates of the third-round matches of SMAT 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: BEN Stun HP!

Bengal have beaten Himachal Pradesh by five wickets, chasing down the 209-run target with eight balls to spare. The star of the chase was Karan Lal who played a magnificent innings of 113 runs off just 50 balls.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: KER All Out for 163

Kerala got all out for 164 against Vidarbha in 19.2 overs. Rohan Kunnummal and Vishnu Vinod hit half centuries while Yash Thakur took a five-wicket haul for Vidarbha.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Sanju Samson Departs Early

Sanju Samson fails to score against Vidarbha as Nachiket Bhute got him caught by Shorey. Despite losing Sanju early, Kerala got off to a good start and put 54 runs in powerplay against Vidarbha.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Mizoram Beat Arunachal Pradesh

In the Plate Group match, Mizoram thump Arunachal Pradesh by 58 runs. Mizoram gave AP a target of 187 and in response, AP could manage only 128 in their 20 overs.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Shardul Thakur Picks Five Wickets

Shardul Thakur has single-handedly taken Mumbai towards victory with five wickets against Assam.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Assam Struggling Against Mumbai

Sarfaraz Khan scored an unbeaten 100 as Mumbai posted a massive 220/4 against Assam. Suryakumar Yadav is in action too for the reigning champs. In reply, Riyan Parag's side are 20/4 in the run-chase with the skipper out for 0.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Tripura Stun Delhi

Upset alert! Tripura have defeated Delhi by 12 runs in their Elite Group game in Ahmedabad. Tripura who had registered 157-5 (20 Ov), restricted the Delhi side to 145, clinching a famous win.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Hardik Pandya Lighting It Up Fireworks For Baroda

Hardik Pandya has single-handedly kept Baroda in the run-chase as he scored a fifty against Punjab. Chasing 223 for victory, Baroda are in the run-chase thanks to the efforts of the all-rounder.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Mumbai Bat First Against Assam

Assam (Playing XI): Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Denish Das, Sibsankar Roy, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Riyan Parag(c), Nihar Deka, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Akash Sengupta, Sadek Hussain

Mumbai (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Tamore(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur(c), Tushar Deshpande, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Shams Mulani

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Baroda Off To A Flier

Vishnu Solanki and Shashwat Rawat have given Baroda a flying start against Punjab in their SMAT 2025-26 match.

Baroda 51-0(4)

Punjab 222/8 (20)

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stars As Bihar Pile Up 176-3 (20 Overs)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored an unbeaten 108 for Bihar as they posted 176/3 against Maharashtra. His 61-ball knock included 7 fours and as many sixes.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: PUN Amass Over 200 Against BRD

Punjab have amassed 222 against Baroda in their SMAT 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Abhishek Sharma scored a 19-ball 50 whereas Anmolpreet Singh too scored a fifty. Hardik Pandya took one wicket for 52 runs.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Karnataka Beat TN By 145 Runs

Devdutt Padikkall special helped Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by a whopping 145 runs in their SMAT 2025-26 match. TN were bowled out for 100 runs.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: TN In Trouble

Karnataka are one wicket away from registering a famous win over Tamil Nadu, who have wilted under pressure. Shreyas Gopal's spell has spun the game in Karnataka's favour.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Baroda vs Punjab Has Some Crowd And Abhishek Sharma Isn't Letting Them Down

Crowd has gathered to watch the Baroda vs Punjab match and Abhishek Sharma hasn't let them down. The captain scored 19-ball 50 for Punjab but was eventually dismissed off Raj Limbani's over.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Baroda vs Punjab Isn't Available For Streaming

Unfortunately, the Baroda vs Punjab match is not live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Baroda To Bowl Against Punjab - Hardik Pandya Starts

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Ashwani Kumar

Baroda: Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jitesh Sharma(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya(c), Bhanu Pania, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Devdutt Padikkal Century Lights Up Karnataka Innings

Devdutt Padikkal is warming up to the IPL 2026 with a brilliant century for Karnataka as his 102 helps them amass a massive 245/3 against Tamil Nadu. His innings of 102 saw him rack him 6 maximums and 10 fours.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: MP Post 170 Against Goa

Some heroic batting at the end has seen Madhya Pradesh post 170 against Goa in their SMAT 2025 match. Arjun Tendulkar was impressive again with three wickets.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Pondicherry's Innings Wilting

There will be an early shutout with Pondicherry finding themselves 83/9 against the mighty Gujarat. JK Bhatt and Ravi Bishnoi sharing three wickets each.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Odisha In Trouble

Odisha are 49/5 against Chhattisgarh in their Elite Group A, SMAT 2025-26 match.

Odisha (Playing XI): Prayash Singh, Gaurav Choudhary, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Biplab Samantray(c), Aasirwad Swain(w), Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Sambit S Baral, Rajesh Mohanty, Subham Satrujit, Badal Biswal

Chhattisgarh (Playing XI): Ayush Pandey, Amandeep Khare(c), Shashank Chandrakar(w), Shashank Singh, Sanjeet Desai, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prateek Yadav, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Ravi Kiran, Aditya Sarwate

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: TN Opt To Bowl Against Karnataka

Tamil Nadu have won the toss and have opted to field

Karnataka (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal(c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR(w), Praveen Dubey, Shubhang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Tamil Nadu (Playing XI): Amit Sathvik, Tushar Raheja, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan(w), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, R Rajkumar, Sonu Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy(c), Gurjapneet Singh, T Natarajan

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Rajat Patidar-led Side In Trouble

MP are in trouble and find themselves 59/3 in 10 overs against Goa, led by the pace attack of Arjun Tendulkar.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Live Streaming

SMAT 2025 matches will be available for streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Catch live action on your mobile, web, laptop or smart TV, tune into JioHotstar app and website.

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Arjun Tendulkar In Action For Goa

Arjun Tendulkar is in action for Goa against MP and has already snapped an early wicket in the form of Shivang Kumar. Some start!

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Goa To Bowl Against MP

Goa skipper Suyash Prabhudessai won the toss and elected to bowl

Goa: Arjun Tendulkar, Ishaan Gadekar, Abhinav Tejrana, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lalit Yadav, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai(c), Rajashekhar Harikant(w), Vikash Singh, Heramb Parab, Vasuki Koushik

Madhya Pradesh: Ankush Singh, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Gawali(w), Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aniket Verma, Rahul Batham, Tripuresh Singh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya

SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE Scores: Baroda vs Punjab Squad

Baroda Squad: Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Bhanu Pania, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Mahesh Pithiya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Patel, Safvan Patel, Chintal Gandhi, Mitesh Patel, Amit Passi, Lakshit Toksiya

Punjab Squad: Abhishek Sharma(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Gurnoor Brar, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Ashwani Kumar, Salil Arora, Uday Saharan, Vishwanath Singh

