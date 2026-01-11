South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Warm Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XIs

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match: Get live streaming details, toss update and playing XIs ahead of Warm-up Match 8 on Sunday, 11 January, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Warm Up Match
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Warm Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XIs Photo: X/ ProteasMenCSA
  • South Africa face Sri Lanka in the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm up match

  • Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first

  • The contest is taking place in Windhoek

South Africa Under-19s and Sri Lanka Under-19s clash in a key ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, offering both sides a final chance to fine-tune their squads ahead of the main tournament.

South Africa, boasting a squad that includes dynamic young talents like Adnaan Lagadien, Jason Rowles and Paul James, will aim to build confidence after tough recent outings and sharpen preparations for the World Cup’s challenging group stage.

Sri Lanka, led by captain Vimath Dinsara and backed by a deep batting lineup featuring Dimantha Mahavithana and all-round options such as Kavija Gamage, will look to test their combinations against a quality South African attack. Both teams will be pushing for momentum and rhythm as the World Cup approaches.

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update

Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first.

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Senuja Wekunagoda, Vimath Dinsara(c), Chamarindu Nethsara, Dimantha Mahavithana, Kavija Gamage, Aadham Hilmy(w), Dulnith Sigera, Sethmika Seneviratne, Vigneshwaran Akash, Chamika Heenatigala, Malintha Silva, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Jeewantha Sriram, Viran Chamuditha

South Africa U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Adnaan Lagadien, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Bayanda Majola, Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Paul James, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), Corne Botha, Jason Rowles, Daniel Bosman, JJ Basson, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Enathi Khitshini, Michael Kruiskamp, Ntando Soni

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Where To Watch?

ICC U-19 World Cup will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network. However, there is no inforamtion regarding the Warm up matches live streaming.

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads

South Africa U19 Squad: Adnaan Lagadien, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Bayanda Majola, Muhammed Bulbulia(w/c), Paul James, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Corne Botha, Jason Rowles, Daniel Bosman, JJ Basson, Armaan Manack, Enathi Khitshini, Ntando Soni, Bandile Mbatha, Michael Kruiskamp

Sri Lanka U19 Squad: Senuja Wekunagoda, Vimath Dinsara(c), Chamarindu Nethsara, Dimantha Mahavithana, Aadham Hilmy(w), Kavija Gamage, Dulnith Sigera, Sethmika Seneviratne, Kithma Withanapathirana, Vigneshwaran Akash, Kugathas Mathulan, Viran Chamuditha, Chamika Heenatigala, Rasith Nimsara, Malintha Silva, Jeewantha Sriram

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

