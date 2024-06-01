Ravi Bishnoi, is an Indian International cricketer. He plays for the Indian cricket team in white ball cricket. He is a Right-arm leg-break bowler. He made his international debut in February 2022. He plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League and Gujarat in domestic cricket. He first came into the limelight when he played for India in the 2020 Under 19 Cricket World Cup finishing as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 17 dismissals.

Initially overlooked by selectors for the U19 Rajasthan squad trials, Bishnoi's coaches persisted and advocated for another opportunity, eventually securing his selection. His journey gained momentum when he represented India in the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, emerging as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker. As a right-arm leg-break bowler, he made his international debut in February 2022. In domestic cricket, he represents Gujarat and plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. Notably, he attained the top-ranking position among T20 bowlers as of December 2023.

Bishnoi was acquired by Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 IPL auction, marking his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals. Subsequently, in the February 2022 IPL, he joined the newly established Lucknow Super Giants franchise.

His exceptional performance earned him a spot in India’s ODI and T20 squads for their home series against West Indies in 2022. During this series, he clinched the player of the match title. In October 2022, he was included in India’s ODI squad for the series against South Africa, further solidifying his place in the national team. Celebrating his success, Bishnoi received Cap No. 95 for India, followed by ODI Cap No. 255 in the same month.