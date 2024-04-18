Lucknow Super Giants Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Ruturaj Gaikwad is in fine form after hitting back-to-back half-centuries and likes to take his time and take the game forward. He has almost all the shots in his book and can guide the innings according to the requirements. Yash Thakur has been very impressive this season and comes to bowl in the powerplay and also in death overs. He is a bowler who can bowl with sheer pace and also has good slower delivery. He poses some threat to the CSK captain.