Duleep Trophy: Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel Headline Central Zone Squad

Dhruv Jurel to lead Central Zone squad in Duleep Trophy
Kuldeep Yadav returns to competitive cricket
Central Zone begin their campaign against North East Zone
After spending five Tests on the bench during India’s hard-fought series in England, Kuldeep Yadav is set for a competitive return to the domestic stage. The wrist-spinner will lead Central Zone’s spin attack in the 2025–26 Duleep Trophy, which kicks off the domestic season later this month in Bengaluru.
While Kuldeep’s inclusion adds international pedigree, it’s a talented and well-balanced Central Zone squad overall, led by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. Jurel, who recently played a key role in India’s series-leveling win at The Oval in place of the injured Rishabh Pant, will captain the side, with experienced batter Rajat Patidar named as his deputy.
Central Zone begin their campaign against North East Zone on August 28 at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru—a match that also opens the 2025–26 Indian domestic calendar.
Spin Trio Promises Firepower
Kuldeep will be joined by two of the most exciting left-arm spinners in domestic cricket. Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey, who shattered the all-time Ranji Trophy record with a staggering 69 wickets in the 2024–25 season, is expected to be a key figure through the tournament. Rajasthan's Manav Suthar, a tall and attacking spinner, completes a spin trio that will test even the most experienced batting units.
The spin-heavy core is balanced by a strong seam contingent led by left-armer Khaleel Ahmed. Having cut short his county stint with Essex for personal reasons, Khaleel returns to lead the pace attack alongside Deepak Chahar.
Chahar, 33, missed part of IPL 2025 due to injury but was recently seen bowling at full tilt in the Indian team’s nets at Lord’s and The Oval—an encouraging sign for Central Zone.
In-Form Batters Lend Stability
With the bat, Central Zone will look to Yash Rathod for consistency at the top. Rathod was the highest run-scorer in the previous Ranji Trophy season, amassing 960 runs in 18 innings at an average of over 50. His Vidarbha teammate Danish Malewar, who produced crucial knocks of 153 and 73 in the Ranji final against Kerala, also earned a deserved call-up.
Madhya Pradesh’s Sanjeet Desai and Aryan Juyal, the UP captain and a technically sound top-order batter, round out a middle order rich in talent. Patidar, one of India’s Test backups, brings leadership experience and big-match temperament to the group.
Saransh Jain, a steady offspinner from Madhya Pradesh, will offer control in the middle overs, while Aditya Thakare and Ayush Pandey provide additional seam options. Shubham Sharma, a dependable middle-order batter and occasional offie, adds versatility.
Stand-bys for Central Zone include Kuldeep Sen, who has played a lone ODI for India, along with Mahipal Lomror and Yash Thakur. Karnataka-based Upendra Yadav, a consistent domestic performer, is also on standby.
Central Zone Squad:
Dhruv Jurel (capt, wk), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed
Stand-bys: Madhav Kaushik, Yash Thakur, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Kuldeep Sen, Upendra Yadav