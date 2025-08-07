Duleep Trophy: Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel Headline Central Zone Squad

Kuldeep Yadav brings international pedigree to a Central Zone squad that is otherwise packed with balance and emerging talent. The team will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who recently stepped up in India's series-levelling win at The Oval in the absence of Rishabh Pant. Rajat Patidar, a seasoned campaigner in domestic and India A cricket, will serve as Jurel’s deputy

Harsh Kumar (Sports)
Harsh Kumar (Sports)
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND vs ENG 5th Test - Team India training session photos Kuldeep Yadav
IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Dhruv Jurel to lead Central Zone squad in Duleep Trophy

Kuldeep Yadav returns to competitive cricket

Central Zone begin their campaign against North East Zone

After spending five Tests on the bench during India’s hard-fought series in England, Kuldeep Yadav is set for a competitive return to the domestic stage. The wrist-spinner will lead Central Zone’s spin attack in the 2025–26 Duleep Trophy, which kicks off the domestic season later this month in Bengaluru.

While Kuldeep’s inclusion adds international pedigree, it’s a talented and well-balanced Central Zone squad overall, led by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. Jurel, who recently played a key role in India’s series-leveling win at The Oval in place of the injured Rishabh Pant, will captain the side, with experienced batter Rajat Patidar named as his deputy.

Central Zone begin their campaign against North East Zone on August 28 at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru—a match that also opens the 2025–26 Indian domestic calendar.

Spin Trio Promises Firepower

Kuldeep will be joined by two of the most exciting left-arm spinners in domestic cricket. Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey, who shattered the all-time Ranji Trophy record with a staggering 69 wickets in the 2024–25 season, is expected to be a key figure through the tournament. Rajasthan's Manav Suthar, a tall and attacking spinner, completes a spin trio that will test even the most experienced batting units.

The spin-heavy core is balanced by a strong seam contingent led by left-armer Khaleel Ahmed. Having cut short his county stint with Essex for personal reasons, Khaleel returns to lead the pace attack alongside Deepak Chahar.

Chahar, 33, missed part of IPL 2025 due to injury but was recently seen bowling at full tilt in the Indian team’s nets at Lord’s and The Oval—an encouraging sign for Central Zone.

In-Form Batters Lend Stability

With the bat, Central Zone will look to Yash Rathod for consistency at the top. Rathod was the highest run-scorer in the previous Ranji Trophy season, amassing 960 runs in 18 innings at an average of over 50. His Vidarbha teammate Danish Malewar, who produced crucial knocks of 153 and 73 in the Ranji final against Kerala, also earned a deserved call-up.

Madhya Pradesh’s Sanjeet Desai and Aryan Juyal, the UP captain and a technically sound top-order batter, round out a middle order rich in talent. Patidar, one of India’s Test backups, brings leadership experience and big-match temperament to the group.

Saransh Jain, a steady offspinner from Madhya Pradesh, will offer control in the middle overs, while Aditya Thakare and Ayush Pandey provide additional seam options. Shubham Sharma, a dependable middle-order batter and occasional offie, adds versatility.

Stand-bys for Central Zone include Kuldeep Sen, who has played a lone ODI for India, along with Mahipal Lomror and Yash Thakur. Karnataka-based Upendra Yadav, a consistent domestic performer, is also on standby.

Central Zone Squad:

Dhruv Jurel (capt, wk), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed

Stand-bys: Madhav Kaushik, Yash Thakur, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Kuldeep Sen, Upendra Yadav

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance