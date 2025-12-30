ISPL Season 3: Top 5 Batters To Watch Out For As Decks Cleared For Another Blockbuster Season

ISPL Season 3 preview highlights top five batters teams auctions dates tickets and star performers set to thrill fans in Surat tennis ball T10 league

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ISPL Season 3: Top 5 Batters To Watch Out For
ISPL Season 3: Top 5 Batters To Watch Out For As Decks Cleared For Another Blockbuster Season Photo: X/ShelarAshish
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ISPL Season 3 runs from January 9 to February 6 2026 in Surat featuring eight franchises

  • Top batters like Vijay Pawle Ketan Mhatre and Saif Ali headline the season

  • Tennis ball T10 format promises explosive batting and close finishes

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament, is all set to light up Surat in Season 3, scheduled to run from January 9 to February 6, 2026, at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. As one of India’s most exciting tennis-ball cricket leagues, ISPL continues to raise the bar with elite talent, electrifying batting displays, and nail-biting finishes.

The upcoming season will see eight power-packed franchises — Majhi Mumbai, Chennai Singams, Tiigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Bengaluru Strikers, Srinagar Ke Veer, Ahmedabad Lions, and Delhi Superheros, battle it out for supremacy in a format known for its relentless pace and explosive entertainment.

The ISPL Core Committee includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat, who continue to guide the league with a long-term vision centred on opportunity, inclusion and professional growth for grassroots cricketers.

Fans will have the chance to witness the action live, with tickets soon available online on BookMyShow.

With a glittering mix of proven match-winners and emerging stars taking centre stage, fans can expect towering sixes, high-pressure chases, and unforgettable individual performances. As anticipation builds for the season opener, here’s a look at the top five batsmen to watch out for in ISPL Season 3, players capable of turning games on their head and defining the tournament with the bat.

Related Content
Related Content

1. Vijay Pawle – Majhi Mumbai

1. Vijay Pawle – Majhi Mumbai
ISPL Season 3: Top 5 Batters To Watch Out For Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Vijay Pawle has built a reputation as a batter who delivers when the stakes are highest, and his performances in the ISPL have made him one of the most valuable players in the league. The West Zone star returned to Majhi Mumbai as the highest-ever bid in ISPL history, fetching INR 32.50 lakh at the Season 3 auction through the Right to Match (RTM) card.

Fondly known as the “Speed Master” of Indian tennis-ball cricket, Pawle combines explosive batting with sharp game awareness. Beyond his batting exploits, Pawle’s all-round value adds further depth to his game.

He captained Majhi Mumbai to the ISPL Season 2 title with composure and was earlier recognised for his athleticism by winning the Best Fielder Award in ISPL Season 1. As Majhi Mumbai aim to defend their crown, Pawle’s ability to influence matches with the bat will once again be under the spotlight.

2. Ketan Mhatre – Chennai Singams

Ketan Mhatre – Chennai Singams
ISPL Season 3: Top 5 Batters To Watch Out For Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

One of the most destructive opening batters in ISPL tennis-ball cricket, Ketan Mhatre continues to be a name that commands attention. Hailing from Waklan village in Thane district and representing the West Zone, Mhatre was once again backed by Chennai Singams, who exercised their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him for INR 26.40 lakh, making him the second-highest pick of the ISPL Season 3 auction.

Known for his fearless approach at the top, Mhatre has built a reputation as a dynamic opener who thrives on aggressive stroke play and explosive power-hitting. Across 16 matches in ISPL Seasons 1 and 2, Mhatre has amassed 384 runs at an impressive combined strike rate of 180.75, reflecting both consistency and impact in the fast-paced T10 format. As Chennai Singams gear up for another campaign, all eyes will be on Ketan Mhatre to provide explosive starts and set the tone from ball one.

3. Saif Ali - Tiigers of Kolkata

Saif Ali - Tiigers of Kolkata
ISPL Season 3: Top 5 Batters To Watch Out For Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Popularly known as Sagar Ali, Saif Ali has emerged as one of the most consistent and dependable batters in the Indian Street Premier League. A left-handed batter from Kashiara village in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal, Saif was snapped up by Tiigers of Kolkata for ₹23.65 lakh, making him one of the highest bids at the ISPL Season 3 auction.

In Season 2, he etched his name into the history books by becoming the first player in ISPL history to score back-to-back fifties, underlining his composure and consistency under pressure. Across 19 matches over two ISPL seasons, Saif has accumulated 595 runs, including four half-centuries, establishing himself as one of the league’s most reliable run-scorers. Adding further depth to his cricketing journey, Saif has also represented West Bengal at the youth level.

4. Fardeen Kazi – Bengaluru Strikers

Fardeen Kazi – Bengaluru Strikers
ISPL Season 3: Top 5 Batters To Watch Out For Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Fardeen Kazi’s defining moment came in Season 2 during a jaw-dropping last-ball thriller against Chennai Singams, a knock that announced him as one of the league’s most reliable finishers.

With 22 runs needed off the final over, Kazi masterminded a remarkable chase, executing a pre-planned assault that culminated in a match-winning six off the final delivery, sealing one of the most dramatic victories in ISPL history for Tiigers of Kolkata.

He was among the highest-priced batters in the ISPL Season 2 auction and continued to attract premium value in Season 3, where he was acquired by Bengaluru Strikers for ₹22.30 lakh. Now set to don the Bengaluru Strikers colours, Fardeen Kazi will be looked upon as the go-to batter for high-pressure moments.

5. Jagannath Sarkar – Chennai Singams

Jagannath Sarkar – Chennai Singams
ISPL Season 3: Top 5 Batters To Watch Out For Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Jagannath Sarkar has quietly established himself as one of the most reliable and entertaining opening batters in the ISPL. Retained by Chennai Singams for ₹20.02 lakh, the Tarakeswar-born batter from West Bengal enters the new season on the back of a significant jump in performance, firmly placing himself among the league’s top batters.

His growing influence in the ISPL became evident in Season 2 (2025), where he produced a breakthrough campaign, scoring 226 runs across 10 matches to finish as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. What sets Sarkar apart is his ability to combine aggression with control.

Operating at a healthy strike rate of 162.59, he emerged as a true attacking opener, smashing 16 sixes in Season 2 alone without compromising team stability. His batting impact peaked in a high-pressure clash against Majhi Mumbai, where he registered his highest score of 50, remaining unbeaten and steering Chennai Singams through a crucial encounter.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s Premier League 2026: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland Withdraw From WPL - Check Replacements

  2. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 5th T20I: Hosts Aim To Seal 5-0 Whitewash

  3. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update, 5th T20I: SL-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Four Indians Make The Cut As Cricket Australia Unveils Test XI Of 2025

  5. SA20 Viewers Express Disappointment Over Brett Proctor Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Anjel Chakma’s Brutal Murder Sparks National Outrage Over Racial Violence

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

  5. Spiritual And Social Dimensions Of Seva In Sikhism

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  2. Ukraine Peace Talks To Take U-turn?

  3. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  4. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: The Year In Foreign Policy

  5. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

Latest Stories

  1. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

  2. ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  4. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  5. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  6. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  7. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  8. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast