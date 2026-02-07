New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch; Chennai Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

New Zealand and Afghanistan go head-to-head in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Here's all you need to know about the match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AFG take on NZ in the T20 WC match in Chennai

  • Kiwis have never lifted the T20 World Cup

  • All eyes will be on Rashid Khan and his captaincy for AFG in this match

New Zealand, who have never won the T20 World Cup, will look to start with a victory against Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan in their first match of the tournament, to be played on Sunday, February 8, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The Kiwis, who have never lifted the T20 World Cup, are placed in a difficult Group D alongside the likes of South Africa, Canada and United Arab Emirates.

As for the Afghans, T20 is one format where they have excelled but will want to replicate that on the WC stage. The semi-finalists of the last edition, Afghanistan will want to show the cricket world that the 2024 feat was no fluke.

Players to watch out for New Zealand will be Finn Allen, who had a great outing with the bat in the Big Bash League whereas in the Afghans' setup, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will be the ones to watch out.

NZ vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Best Finishes

AFG:

YearRound
2007Did not qualify
2009Did not qualify
2010Group stage
2012Group stage
2014First round
2016Super 10
2021Super 12
2022Super 12
2024Semi-finals

NZ:

YearRound
2007Semi-final
2009Super 8
2010Super 8
2012Super 8
2014Super 10
2016Semi-final
2021Runners-up
2022Semi-final
2024Group stage

NZ vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: H2H

These two nations have faced each other only once on the international stage with Kiwis dominating with in that match.

Related Content
Related Content

NZ vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Chennai Weather Report

The temperature in Chennai on Sunday, February 8 will be around 29 degrees Celsius. Expect hot and humid conditions to welcome the players.

NZ vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: MA Chidambaram Pitch Report

The stadium has hosted 10 T20 matches with teams batting first winning 6 games. However, with the game being played in the morning, there could be something for the bowlers including spinners.

NZ vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shaheen Under The Cosh As NED Batters Start Aggressively

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai Hunt Wickets Against Karnataka; MP Eye Positive Start

  3. RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

  4. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

  5. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  2. André Béteille And The Moral Architecture Of Indian Sociology

  3. Major Fire Breaks Out At NDMC Godown In Delhi’s Safdarjung Area

  4. Day In Pics: February 06, 2026

  5. Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Plea Challenging High Court Collegium Process

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

  4. 12 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Shia Mosque In Islamabad During Friday Prayers

  5. Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Rises To 31, 169 Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Bowl First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai Hunt Wickets Against Karnataka; MP Eye Positive Start

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shaheen Under The Cosh As NED Batters Start Aggressively