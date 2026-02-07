New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch; Chennai Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

AFG take on NZ in the T20 WC match in Chennai
All eyes will be on Rashid Khan and his captaincy for AFG in this match
New Zealand, who have never won the T20 World Cup, will look to start with a victory against Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan in their first match of the tournament, to be played on Sunday, February 8, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
The Kiwis, who have never lifted the T20 World Cup, are placed in a difficult Group D alongside the likes of South Africa, Canada and United Arab Emirates.
As for the Afghans, T20 is one format where they have excelled but will want to replicate that on the WC stage. The semi-finalists of the last edition, Afghanistan will want to show the cricket world that the 2024 feat was no fluke.
Players to watch out for New Zealand will be Finn Allen, who had a great outing with the bat in the Big Bash League whereas in the Afghans' setup, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will be the ones to watch out.
NZ vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Best Finishes
AFG:
|Year
|Round
|2007
|Did not qualify
|2009
|Did not qualify
|2010
|Group stage
|2012
|Group stage
|2014
|First round
|2016
|Super 10
|2021
|Super 12
|2022
|Super 12
|2024
|Semi-finals
NZ:
|Year
|Round
|2007
|Semi-final
|2009
|Super 8
|2010
|Super 8
|2012
|Super 8
|2014
|Super 10
|2016
|Semi-final
|2021
|Runners-up
|2022
|Semi-final
|2024
|Group stage
NZ vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: H2H
These two nations have faced each other only once on the international stage with Kiwis dominating with in that match.
NZ vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Chennai Weather Report
The temperature in Chennai on Sunday, February 8 will be around 29 degrees Celsius. Expect hot and humid conditions to welcome the players.
NZ vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: MA Chidambaram Pitch Report
The stadium has hosted 10 T20 matches with teams batting first winning 6 games. However, with the game being played in the morning, there could be something for the bowlers including spinners.
