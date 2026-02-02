Afghanistan Vs Scotland Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Rasooli, Omarzai Drive Afghans To 61-Run Victory

Afghanistan cricketers celebrating a wicket against Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up. ACBofficials/X

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the first warm up match of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup between Afghanistan and Scotland at the BCCI Centre of Excellence on February 2, 2026. Afghanistan had a good preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup as they defeated Scotland by 61 runs. Darwish Rasooli scored 84 runs while Azmatullah Omarzai shined with the ball, picking three wickets. Scotland, meanwhile, looked unprepared. Afghanistan will play their first match against New Zealand at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, meanwhile Scotland will be up against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7, 2026. Check out the highlights of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Feb 2026, 01:24:04 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Welcome! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st warm-up match between Afghanistan and Scotland at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on February 2, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

2 Feb 2026, 01:36:05 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Match Details Fixture: Afghanistan vs Scotland

Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm up Matches 2026

Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM IST

2 Feb 2026, 01:51:45 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad. Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Oliver Davidson, Michael Jones, Finlay McCreath.

2 Feb 2026, 02:25:30 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Streaming Details India: The first warm-up match between Afghanistan and Scotland will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app from 3 PM (IST) onwards. Afghanistan: AF Sports UK (including Scotland): Sky Sports

2 Feb 2026, 02:59:39 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland.

2 Feb 2026, 03:04:24 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Playing XI, Fielding XI As it is a just a warm-up match and not an official match, both teams can use their entire squad for both batting and bowling throughout the match. However, only 11 batters can bat in an innings which can be anyone from the 15-member squad and bowling teams can use as many options as they have in the entire squad.

2 Feb 2026, 03:16:04 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: AFG Innings Underway! Afghanistan have lost the wickets of opener - Gulbadin Naib, who was dismissed by Jack Jarvis for 3. Sediqullah Atal joined Ibrahim Zadran on the crease to take the innings forward. AFG 19/1 (3)

2 Feb 2026, 03:31:35 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Powerplay Done! Afghanistan have two early wickets in the powerplay. Sediqullah Atal is the last batter to go, who was dismissed by Mark Watt. Darwis Rasool (15*) and Ibrahim Zadran (11*) have stitched a 21-run unbeaten partnership for their team and are looking good on the crease. AFG 41/2 (6)

2 Feb 2026, 03:50:08 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: 3rd Wicket Partnership! Darwis Rasool (15*) and Ibrahim Zadran (11*) have forged a 57-run unbeaten stand for the 3rd wicket and are still going strong. They have laid a good platform for the middle-order to explode in the last 10 overs. AFG 77/2 (10)

2 Feb 2026, 04:12:28 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: AFG On Charge! Darwis Rasooli slammed two sixes in the 15th over of Chris Greaves taking 15 runs from the over. With 7 wickets in hand in the last five overs, AFG are now looking to go wham bam. Scotland bowlers will have to nail their line and lengths if they want to stop the onslaught from Afghan batters here. AFG 122/3 (15)

2 Feb 2026, 04:36:20 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: AFG Innings End! Afghanistan hit two sixes in the last over to take 16 runs from the over to finish at 184/6 in their full quota of 20 overs. Darwish Rasooli blasts 84 runs to play a pivotal role in taking his team to a decent first innings total in the 1st warm-up game. AFG 184/6 (20)

2 Feb 2026, 04:59:18 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: SCO Innings Underway! Scotland have begin their chase of 185 runs in Chennai. Scottish openers - George Munsey and Michael Jones are off to a cautious start as they scored only 1 run from their first over. Fazalhaq Farooqi has started well for Afghanistan. SCO 1/0 (1)

2 Feb 2026, 05:17:40 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Afghanistan lose their first wicket in the form of George Munsey, who got dismissed for 13. Brandon McMullen is the next batter, who joins Michel Jones on the crease. SCO 28/1 (5)

2 Feb 2026, 05:51:24 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: 3 Down! Scotland are in a spot of bother as they have lost four wickets with only 69 runs on board. Richie Berrington is the last man to depart for 8. Wicket-keeper Matthew Cross joins Finley McCreath on the crease. SCO 72/4 (13)

2 Feb 2026, 06:08:14 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Nabi Strikes Twice! Scotland collapse further. Mohammad Nabi strikes twice in his consecutive overs and Richie Berrington's side are now in deep trouble. Nabi dismisses captain Berrington first and then cleans up Finlay McCreath. Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to the attack and castles Mark Watt. Scotland's innings is currently going nowhere.

2 Feb 2026, 06:18:20 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Azmatullah Castles Greaves, Jarvis Scotland are nearing a big defeat and Afghanistan are now in a comfortable spot. They are one wicket away from victory and Scotland needs 65 runs in 12 balls. Azmatullah Omarzai has taken up the responsibility of cleaning the Scotland tail and he has struck twice in the same over, removing Chris Greaves and Jack Jarvis.

2 Feb 2026, 06:28:45 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: AFG Win! Afghanistan start their warm-up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a thumping 61-run victory over Scotland. They posted a daunting 184/6 on the board, riding on Darwish Rasooli's 84. Defending it, Scotland's innings barely got anywhere as Azamtullah Omarzai, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi and Mohammad Nabi shared 7 wickets among themselves to wrap them up for only 123.