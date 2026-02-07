New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch; Chennai Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

New Zealand take on Afghanistan in the fourth match of T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, Feb 8
As for Chennai's weather, expect some dew but no rain
Live streaming and telecast info listed below
New Zealand and Afghanistan face off in Match 4 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, February 8, in a pivotal Group D clash where early momentum could define qualification hopes.
New Zealand enter with plenty of experience and depth in batting and bowling, looking to start their campaign strongly after mixed lead-in results, while Afghanistan arrive with confidence from recent victories and a spin attack well suited to the conditions.
The head-to-head in T20Is has favored the Black Caps, but Afghanistan’s dynamic players can pose real threats with both bat and ball. Both teams will target a strong start in this competitive group that also includes South Africa and other challengers.
New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Best Finishes
NZ
|Year
|Round Achieved
|2007
|Semi-finals
|2009
|Group/Super Stage (no semis)
|2010
|Group/Super Stage
|2012
|Group/Super Stage
|2014
|Group/Super Stage
|2016
|Semi-finals
|2021
|Runners-up
|2022
|Semi-finals
|2024
|Group Stage (did not progress)
AFG
|Year
|Round Achieved
|2007
|Did not qualify
|2010
|Group Stage
|2012
|Group Stage
|2014
|First Round
|2016
|Super 10
|2021
|Super 12
|2022
|Super 12
|2024
|Semi-finals
New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: H2H
These two nations have faced each other only twice on the international stage with both New Zealand and Afghanistan winning one match each.
New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report
Here’s the weather report for New Zealand vs Afghanistan in Chennai ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday, February 8: Chennai is set for a warm and dry day with temperatures around 29–31 °C, making it a hot morning and afternoon at MA Chidambaram Stadium, with partly cloudy skies and little chance of rain during play.
Humidity will stay moderate to high and winds light, typical of Chennai’s tropical climate, so conditions should remain stable throughout the match window with no significant weather interruptions expected. The forecast suggests mostly clear to hazy skies and a continuation of dry conditions into the evening, keeping the focus squarely on cricket.
New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for New Zealand vs Afghanistan is expected to be typical Chepauk fare, a dry, slow surface that offers something for both batters and bowlers. Early on, the wicket can be reasonably even, but as the game progresses it tends to get slower and assists spinners with grip and turn, making middle overs potentially tricky for batters. Teams batting first might benefit from scoring quickly before the pitch eases, while quality spin and clever variations could be key in restricting totals.
New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.
New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Likely Playing XIs
New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry/Kyle Jamieson.
Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad and Naveen Ul Haq.
New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squad
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman