New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch; Chennai Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

New Zealand face-off Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 fourth match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Here's all you need to know about the NZ vs AFG, Group D match 4

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026
New Zealand's Tim Seifert plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand take on Afghanistan in the fourth match of T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, Feb 8

  • As for Chennai's weather, expect some dew but no rain

  • Live streaming and telecast info listed below

New Zealand and Afghanistan face off in Match 4 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, February 8, in a pivotal Group D clash where early momentum could define qualification hopes.

New Zealand enter with plenty of experience and depth in batting and bowling, looking to start their campaign strongly after mixed lead-in results, while Afghanistan arrive with confidence from recent victories and a spin attack well suited to the conditions.

The head-to-head in T20Is has favored the Black Caps, but Afghanistan’s dynamic players can pose real threats with both bat and ball. Both teams will target a strong start in this competitive group that also includes South Africa and other challengers.

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Best Finishes

NZ

YearRound Achieved
2007Semi-finals
2009Group/Super Stage (no semis)
2010Group/Super Stage
2012Group/Super Stage
2014Group/Super Stage
2016Semi-finals
2021Runners-up
2022Semi-finals
2024Group Stage (did not progress)

AFG

YearRound Achieved
2007Did not qualify
2010Group Stage
2012Group Stage
2014First Round
2016Super 10
2021Super 12
2022Super 12
2024Semi-finals

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: H2H

These two nations have faced each other only twice on the international stage with both New Zealand and Afghanistan winning one match each.

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report

Here’s the weather report for New Zealand vs Afghanistan in Chennai ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday, February 8: Chennai is set for a warm and dry day with temperatures around 29–31 °C, making it a hot morning and afternoon at MA Chidambaram Stadium, with partly cloudy skies and little chance of rain during play.

Humidity will stay moderate to high and winds light, typical of Chennai’s tropical climate, so conditions should remain stable throughout the match window with no significant weather interruptions expected. The forecast suggests mostly clear to hazy skies and a continuation of dry conditions into the evening, keeping the focus squarely on cricket.

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for New Zealand vs Afghanistan is expected to be typical Chepauk fare, a dry, slow surface that offers something for both batters and bowlers. Early on, the wicket can be reasonably even, but as the game progresses it tends to get slower and assists spinners with grip and turn, making middle overs potentially tricky for batters. Teams batting first might benefit from scoring quickly before the pitch eases, while quality spin and clever variations could be key in restricting totals.

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Likely Playing XIs

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry/Kyle Jamieson.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad and Naveen Ul Haq.

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squad

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman

