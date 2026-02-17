Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest Player To Hit A Century In ICC T20 World Cup
Yuvraj Samra rose to the occasion with a 58-ball century during Canada's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match against New Zealand at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Tuesday (February 17, 2026). Opening the innings with captain Dilpreet Bajwa, Samra laid a solid foundation for the Associate team. The left-handed batter notched up his maiden World Cup fifty with a single off the fifth ball in the 11th over, bowled by Glenn Phillips, then raced to a historic century in 58 balls (adding the second fifty in 22 balls): a four off Kyle Jamieson in the 17th over, sealing the moment. He thus became the youngest batter (19 years and 141 days) to score a century in the T20 World Cup. Previously, Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad (22 years and 127 days) held the record (against Bangladesh in 2014). Samra's knock also marked the first occasion of an Associate batter hitting a ton in the 20-over World Cup.
