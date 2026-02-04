Afghanistan Vs West Indies Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: All-Round Afghans Hand Windies 23-Run Defeat

Afghanistan vs West Indies Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match 2026: Catch the key updates from the AFG vs WI match at BCCI CoE Ground, Bengaluru, as it happened

Afghanistan Vs West Indies Highlights ICC T20 World Cup 2206 Warm-Up match
Afghanistan celebrate a West Indies wicket in a T20I match in Harare. X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Afghanistan defeated West Indies by 23 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, warm-up match 8 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Batting first, the Afghans got to a 182-run total and then limited the Windies to 159 for 7 in 20 overs. Rashid Khan's men thus brought up their second successive warm-up match victory, first against Scotland, before embarking on their World Cup campaign. Catch the highlights and key updates from the AFG vs WI cricket match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans. This is the start of our live blog covering Afghanistan’s warm-up match against West Indies. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: Match Details

  • Fixture: Afghanistan vs West Indies

  • Series: ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Match 2026

  • Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru

  • Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

  • Time: 3:00 PM IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: Full Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles.

Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: Toss Update

West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: AFG Innings Starts

Designated openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran get the Afghanistan innings underway. West Indies, as they often do, start with the left-arm spin of Akeal Hosein. Gurbaz dispatches him for two boundaries to issue a hostile welcome in Bengaluru.

AFG: 11/0 (1)

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Overs 2-6

It's the perfect start for Afghanistan, as they amass 62 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (36 not out off 22) is the chief aggressor from the get go, and while Ibrahim Zadran (23 not out off 14) is slow off the blocks, he makes amends by smashing Jason Holder for a six and a four in the sixth over.

AFG: 62/0 (6)

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Overs 7-13

West Indies' other left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie accounts for Rahmanullah Gurbaz, having him caught by spin twin Akeal Hosein for a 28-ball 43. Ibrahim Zadran continues strongly, meanwhile, getting to his fifty off 32 balls. Sediqullah Atal joins Zadran at the crease and is struggling to get going.

AFG: 110/1 (13)

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Overs 14-17

Afghanistan decide to retire out Ibrahim Zadran soon after he gets his half-century, in the interest of giving other batters some time in the middle. Sediqullah Atal (12 off 18) falls soon after to Roston Chase, and Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai are currently batting with the death overs coming up.

AFG: 144/3 (17)

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Innings Update

Azmatullah Omarzai smashes a 15-ball 35 before being retired out, and Darwish Rasooli hits 27 off 17 as Afghanistan finish with a 182-run total. By retiring three batters, the Afghans ensure their top 7 get a hit in the middle. Over to their bowlers now.

AFG: 182/6 (20)

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: WI Innings Begins

Brandon King and captain Shai Hope walk out to open the batting for West Indies, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai share the new ball for the Afghans. Omarzai sends back Hope for 5 and Johnson Charles joins King in the Windies' pursuit of this 183-run target.

WI: 18/1 (2)

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Overs 3-7

Azmatullah Omarzai cleans up Brandon King (11) with a pearler. Johnson Charles (8) and Roston Chase (6) are then sent on their way by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi, respectively as the Windies top-order crumbles in the powerplay. The outcome of the match may not be of significance, but a poor showing in the warm-up game against Afghanistan could dent confidence ahead of the tournament proper.

WI: 51/4 (7)

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: PAK Vs IRE Update

At the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, the T20 World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Ireland has been abandoned without a toss amid incessant rain. The match officials would not want to risk any injuries to players, especially in a tune-up fixture, which is perhaps why the decision was taken promptly.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Windies Struggling

The demolition job continues from Afghan bowlers, as they dislodge the Windies top seven cheaply to leave them on the verge of defeat. Matthew Forde has hit a 12-ball 22 to make things a bit interesting, but with the asking rate hovering around 20 runs per over and scant big-hitting support from the other end, the outcome appears done and dusted.

WI: 108/7 (16)

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Result

It's all over. Matthew Forde stays unbeaten on 52 off 26 but it's not enough as West Indies can only get to 159 for 7 in 20 overs. Afghanistan win by 23 runs to bring up their second successive warm-up match victory, first against Scotland, before embarking on their World Cup campaign.

