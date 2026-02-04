Pakistan Vs Ireland Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Abandoned Due To Heavy Colombo Rain

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during the third T20I in Lahore. Photo: AP

The ninth warm-up match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Ireland was washed out at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday (February 4). Incessant rain meant that the game had to be abandoned without a toss. The match officials would not have wanted to risk any injuries to players, especially in a tune-up fixture, which is perhaps why the decision was taken promptly. The Men In Green, who were instructed days ago by their government to boycott the much-awaited match against India, were fresh off a 3-0 home T20I series sweep against Australia. Ireland, too, blanked the United Arab Emirates 2-0 prior to this game.

4 Feb 2026, 03:30:29 pm IST Pakistan Vs Ireland Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Hi All! Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of Pakistan and Ireland's sole warm-up game before the T20 World Cup proper. Stay with us for toss, team news and live updates.

4 Feb 2026, 03:55:33 pm IST Pakistan Vs Ireland Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Start Time, Streaming The match is scheduled to start at 5pm IST, with the toss slated for 4:30pm. The Pakistan vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

4 Feb 2026, 04:39:10 pm IST Pakistan Vs Ireland Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: In Bengaluru... At the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 in Bengaluru, Afghanistan have posted a 182-run total against West Indies in their T20 World Cup warm-up encounter. Ibrahim Zadran hit a 34-ball 51 before he was retired out to give other batters a chance, and Azmatullah Omarzai smashed a 15-ball 35.

4 Feb 2026, 04:59:18 pm IST Pakistan Vs Ireland Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Toss Delayed We are getting news that there is some downpour around the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, and the toss has hence been delayed. Stay tuned for further updates...

4 Feb 2026, 05:15:44 pm IST Pakistan Vs Ireland Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Squads As we await news from the centre regarding the abatement of rain and toss, here's a look at the two teams' squads for the T20 World Cup: Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Khawaja Nafay (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq