India Vs England Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Final: Salima Tete And Co Vying For Last Hurrah

India Vs England Final Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: IND Squad
Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng
Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu
India Vs England Final Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
Pushback will be around 7:35pm IST. The India vs England, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
India Vs England Final Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday for some more hockey action. India face England in the final of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, with a World Cup spot already sealed. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.