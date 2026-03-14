India Vs England Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Final: Salima Tete And Co Vying For Last Hurrah

India celebrate a goal against Italy in the FIH Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers semi-final in Hyderabad. Photo: Hockey India

India Vs England, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's summit clash against England in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 11). The Women In Blue edged past Italy 1-0 in a tense semi-final to reach the grand finale, where they are up against the tournament's highest-ranked team (England, sixth). Salima Tete's side is already assured a World Cup berth and is looking to end the home campaign on a high. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Mar 2026, 06:41:22 pm IST India Vs England Final Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: IND Squad Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu

14 Mar 2026, 06:40:05 pm IST India Vs England Final Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming Pushback will be around 7:35pm IST. The India vs England, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.