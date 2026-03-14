India Vs England Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Final: Salima Tete And Co Vying For Last Hurrah

India Vs England Live, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Final: India beat Italy 1-0 in the semi-finals, while their opponent England blanked Scotland 2-0. Follow the live hockey score and updates from Hyderabad

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Bhuvan Gupta
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India Vs England Live Score, FIH Womens Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Final
India celebrate a goal against Italy in the FIH Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers semi-final in Hyderabad. Photo: Hockey India
India Vs England, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's summit clash against England in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 11). The Women In Blue edged past Italy 1-0 in a tense semi-final to reach the grand finale, where they are up against the tournament's highest-ranked team (England, sixth). Salima Tete's side is already assured a World Cup berth and is looking to end the home campaign on a high. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground.
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India Vs England Final Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: IND Squad

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng
Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu

India Vs England Final Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming

Pushback will be around 7:35pm IST. The India vs England, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

India Vs England Final Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday for some more hockey action. India face England in the final of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, with a World Cup spot already sealed. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

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