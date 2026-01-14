Ayushi Soni: Gujarat Giants' Batter Becomes 1st-Ever Batter To Be Retired Out In WPL History

Soni arrived at the crease at the fall of Kanika Ahuja's wicket. As the innings was drawing to a close, Soni managed to score 11 runs from 14 balls. After the 16th over, GG's tactical call saw Soni being retired out so that their innings could see a jumpstart

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Giants' Ayushi Soni in action during the WPL encounter against MI. Photo: BCCI
info_icon
  • Ayushi Soni etched her name in the WPL history book for the wrong reasons

  • Soni had been drafted in the GG line-up after Anushka Sharma's injury

  • MI defeated GG by seven wickets in the WPL 2026 encounter

Gujarat Giants (GG) player Ayushi Soni made history in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday, January 13, when she became the first batter in the history of the tournament to be retired out.

The incident came during GG's clash against Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Soni started the game ahead of Anushka Sharma, who had picked up a minor injury while fielding in their previous fixture against Delhi Capitals. Coming in the XI as a replacement, Soni was making her WPL debut but instead of celebrating the occasion, it turned out to be a testing one for the all-rounder.

Soni arrived at the crease at the fall of Kanika Ahuja's wicket. As the innings was drawing to a close, Soni managed to score 11 runs from 14 balls. After the 16th over, GG's tactical call saw Soni being retired out so that their innings could see a jumpstart.

The move worked as Bharti Fulmali upped the ante with an explosive innings of 36 from 15 balls, striking three fours and three sixes that saw GG reach a score of 192/5.

Speaking of the game, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 43-ball 71 helped Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. Despite a challenging total posted on the board, MI chased down the score in 19.2 overs with Nicola Carey remaining unbeaten on 38 off 23 balls.

Earlier in MI innings, Amanjot Kaur smashed 40 in 26 balls after openers Hayley Matthews (22 off 12 balls) and Gunalan Kamalini (13 off 12) fell with the score reading 37 in the fifth over.

(With PTI inputs)

