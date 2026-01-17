RCB vs GG, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clinch Third Straight Win as Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil Shine

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their third consecutive win of WPL 2026 as they thrashed the Gujarat Giants by 32 runs. RCB were once in a spot of bother with 43/4 within the powerplay, but Radha Yadav played a scintillating knock of 67 off just 44 balls along with Richa Ghosh (44) to take RCB to 182. Shreyanka Patil proved her mettle with the ball as she picked up a five-for to wrap up GG's innings for just 150 runs to win it by 32 runs for RCB.

RCB vs GG WPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate their victory during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-Gujarat Giants Bharti Fulmali
Gujarat Giants' Bharti Fulmali plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-Bengalurus Shreyanka Patil
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Shreyanka Patil, left, celebrates with teammate Arundhati Reddy after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants' Tanuja Kanwar during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-Shreyanka Patil
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Shreyanka Patil celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants' Tanuja Kanwar during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-Bengalurus Radha Yadav
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Radha Yadav, center, Grace Harris, right, and Gautami Naik during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-Radha Yadav
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Radha Yadav takes a catch of Gujarat Giants' Georgia Wareham during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-Ashleigh Gardner
Gujarat Giants' captain Ashleigh Gardner during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Gujarat Giants' Rajeshwari Gayakwad celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026Richa Ghosh-Richa Ghosh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav sprint between the wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-Bengalurus Richa Ghosh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-RCBs Richa Ghosh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-Kashvee Gautam
Gujarat Giants' Kashvee Gautam celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of RCB's Dayalan Hemalatha during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
RCB vs GG WPL 2026-GGs Renuka Singh
Gujarat Giants' Renuka Singh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
