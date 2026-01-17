RCB vs GG, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clinch Third Straight Win as Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil Shine
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their third consecutive win of WPL 2026 as they thrashed the Gujarat Giants by 32 runs. RCB were once in a spot of bother with 43/4 within the powerplay, but Radha Yadav played a scintillating knock of 67 off just 44 balls along with Richa Ghosh (44) to take RCB to 182. Shreyanka Patil proved her mettle with the ball as she picked up a five-for to wrap up GG's innings for just 150 runs to win it by 32 runs for RCB.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE