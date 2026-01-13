MI Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Toss Coming Up; Gujarat Giants Eye Third Straight Win In Navi Mumbai

Gujarat Giants' players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

MI vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) and Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) lock horns in Match 6 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with the clash set for 7:30 PM IST tonight. MI-W, the defending champions, bounced back from an opening loss with a convincing win over Delhi Capitals, showcasing depth in batting and tight bowling led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have been the standout side so far, securing back-to-back wins and topping the table thanks to aggressive batting performances from Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Jan 2026, 06:46:51 pm IST MI Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record Mumbai Indians truly hold the wood over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League. The two teams have faced off seven times in the league and MI have won all seven meetings.

13 Jan 2026, 06:12:08 pm IST MI Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Squads Mumbai Indians: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Rahila Firdous, Nalla Reddy Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

13 Jan 2026, 06:11:00 pm IST MI Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss at 7pm. The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.