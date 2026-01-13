MI Vs GG Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs For Match 6

Here is all you need to know about game 6 of Women's Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants: preview, head-to-head record, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
MI Vs GG Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians' players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League match against Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians bounced back from an opening defeat with a convincing win over Delhi Capitals

  • Gujarat Giants have been the standout side so far, securing back-to-back wins and topping the table

  • Mumbai won the toss and decided to bowl first

Mumbai Indians will look to extend their dominance over Gujarat Giants, when the two teams face off in game 6 of Women's Premier League 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (January 13). Watch the WPL match live.

Defending champions Mumbai bounced back from an opening defeat with a convincing win over Delhi Capitals, displaying depth in batting and tight bowling. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have been the standout side so far, securing back-to-back wins and topping the table thanks to aggressive batting performances from Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner.

When it comes to head-to-head record, Mumbai Indians truly hold the wood over Gujarat Giants in the league. The two teams have faced off seven times overall and MI have won all seven meetings.

MI Vs GG, WPL 2026: Toss Update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first against Gujarat Giants.

ALSO READ: MI Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026

MI Vs GG, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha

MI Vs GG, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

MI Vs GG, WPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Rahila Firdous, Nalla Reddy

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

Published At:
