MI Vs GG Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs For Match 6

Mumbai Indians will look to extend their dominance over Gujarat Giants, when the two teams face off in game 6 of Women's Premier League 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (January 13). Watch the WPL match live.
Defending champions Mumbai bounced back from an opening defeat with a convincing win over Delhi Capitals, displaying depth in batting and tight bowling. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have been the standout side so far, securing back-to-back wins and topping the table thanks to aggressive batting performances from Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner.
When it comes to head-to-head record, Mumbai Indians truly hold the wood over Gujarat Giants in the league. The two teams have faced off seven times overall and MI have won all seven meetings.
MI Vs GG, WPL 2026: Toss Update
Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first against Gujarat Giants.
MI Vs GG, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha
MI Vs GG, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
MI Vs GG, WPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Rahila Firdous, Nalla Reddy
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari