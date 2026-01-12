MI Vs GG, WPL 2026 Preview: In-Form Gujarat Giants Face Harmanpreet Kaur's Reigning Champions Mumbai Indians

An in-form Gujarat Giants will be locking horns with reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, January 13. Get the full preview and squads

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
MI Vs GG, WPL 2026 Preview: In-Form Gujarat Giants Face Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Amelia Kerr during her innings against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Giants set to take on Mumbai Indians in their next WPL 2026 match

  • The Giants crushed Delhi Capitals in their previous outing

  • Match will take place on Tuesday, January 13

Having made their best-ever start to a season, Gujarat Giants would back themselves to get past defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) here on Tuesday.

Giants have plenty of firepower in their batting and that was on full display in their first two games which they won after posting scores in excess of 200.

The win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday night is bound to boost their confidence as Sophie Devine was able to defend seven runs in the final on a batting beauty after smashing 95 off 42 balls at the top of the order.

Captain Ashleigh Gardner has led from the front and by her own admission she could not have asked for a better beginning to the fourth season of WPL.

"I felt like we stole that game (against DC) but I think they're the games that I guess give a lot of confidence into the change room and a lot of belief that we can kind of win from any position," said Gardner after the last over thriller against DC.

Gujarat Giants would, however, look to be more ruthless in their approach having left a few runs out in the middle against Delhi Capitals.

Related Content
Related Content

The performance of the Indian players like veteran Rajseshwari Gayakwad and Kashvee Gautam has also pleased Gardner.

Their opponents on Tuesday, Mumbai Indians, would be looking to build on the momentum gained in their win over Delhi Capitals.

Their biggest match winner Nat Sciver-Brunt is in ominous touch while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur too came to the party against Delhi Capitals with a 42-ball 74.

"I'm really enjoying my batting, and for that I give a lot of credit to my Indian team - and now this team as well. We have long batting line-ups, which gives me the freedom to go out and express myself. I’m not worried about batting deep or holding back, and that's probably why I'm enjoying myself so much," said Harmanpreet on her mindset.

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants: Squads

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth.

Match starts 7.30 PM IST. PTI BS APA APA APA

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnataka Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final: Play Stopped For Bad Light With KAR At 187/1

  2. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd QF: SAU 238/3 As Desai Hits Hundred, Rain Stops Game

  3. India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm-Up: Abhigyan Kundu Anchors Boys In Blue To 295-Run Total

  4. India Vs New Zealand: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series Due To Rib Injury; Check The All-Rounder's Replacement

  5. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Exploring Venues In Tamil Nadu And Kerala As Possible Alternatives - Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Criminalisation Of Domestic  Workers:  Platform Providing  Domestic ‘Help’  Services  Faces Backlash    

  5. Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

World News

  1. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

  2. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  3. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  4. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  5. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure