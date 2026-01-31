MI Vs GG Highlights, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Edge Out Mumbai Indians By 11 Runs To Enter Playoffs

Gujarat Giants pip Mumbai Indians by 11 runs to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Check out the highlights and play-by-play updates of the match as it happened

MI Vs GG Highlights, WPL 2026
Gujarat Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 11 runs in the penultimate league match of WPL 2026 on January 30, 2026. X/Women's Premier League
Hello and welcome to the highlights of match 19 of the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. GG beat MI by 11 in the penultimate match to secure 2nd spot in the playoffs of the tournament. After electing to bat first, GG set a competitive total of 168 runs on board on the back of Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham's handy knock of 46 and 44 runs respectively. In response, MI fell short by 11 runs despite skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's fighting unbeaten 82 runs. MI will now expect UP Warriorz to defeat Delhi in their last league match, so that they could qualify otherwise, they'll be out of the tournament. Check out the highlights of the match as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the match 19 of WPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on January 30, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Points Table!

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Toss Update!

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians.

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous(w), Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Gujarat Innings Underway!

The fire and ice pair of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney has the responsibility of providing Gujarat with a blistering start. Shabnim Ismail on the other hand, start the proceeding for Mumbai Indians with the ball.

GG 8/0 (1)

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Powerplay Done!

Despite losing the wicket of Beth Mooney, Gujarat have had a decent powerplay courtesy of some fine shot-making by Sophie Devine and Anushka Sharma. GG would want them to capitalize on the momentum and take them to a big score.

GG 48/1 (6)

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Anushka Sharma Departs!

Gujarat Giants lose back-to-back wickets of Anushka Sharma and Sophie Devine (25). Sharma was caught at long on of Amelia Kerr's bowling while Sophie Devine was bamboozled by Nat-Sciver Brunt. Georgia Wareham comes to the crease to join Ashley Gardener.

GG 76/3 (11)

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Ashley Gardener On Fire!

The 50-run stand is completed between Ashleigh Gardner (37*) and Georgia Wareham (16*), where the bulk of the scoring is done by Gardner. She took a liking for Hayley Matthews in the 16th over and smashed her for 19 runs in the over.

GG 125/3 (16)

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: 1st Innings End!

Hayley Matthews gives just 7 runs in the last over to restrict Gujarat to 167 in the first innings. Skipper Ashley Gardener and Georgia Wareham played some handy knocks to take their team to a competitive total against Mumbai in a must-win match.

GG 167/4 (20)

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Sajana Aims Explosive Start

Sajeevan Sajana has found the boundary twice to give the MI innings some momentum early in the innings. In the previous matches, she has failed to handle the moving ball but this time, she has looked to get over it and provide her team with a solid start. Hayley Matthews looking solid at the other end as well.

MI 17/0 (3)

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Openers Depart

The powerplay has not gone the way Mumbai Indians would have wanted to. Sajeevan Sajana started strong but her opening partner Hayley Matthews got dismissed by Sophie Devine. She went for a cut and the length ball took an inside edge to knock over the stumps. Sajana departs the next over as she lofts a delivery from Kashvee Gautam to the hands of the mid-off fielder.

MI 33/2 (6)

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Gujarat On Top!

Harmanpreet Kaur (19*) and Amelia Kerr (10*) - two of Mumbai's most experienced players are on the crease but they have a stiff target on their hands. MI still need 103 runs to win in the last 10 overs in this almost do-or-die match.

MI 65/3 (10)

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Hold The Key!

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is batting beautifully for her team but the target at hand is still an uphill task as Mumbai need 58 runs to win in the last 4 overs with 6 wickets in hand. It MI wants to win from here, then the set Kaur will have to play one of the knocks of her life.

MI 110/4 (16)

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Final Over!

26 runs to win in the last over and Harmanpreet Kaur hits the first ball for 6 leaving 20 in last 5 balls.

The 2nd ball is a dot leaving MI needing 20 off just 4 balls.

A beautiful hit by Kaur over extra cover for a six.

That's only a single and Kaur is out of strike with MI needing 13 off 2 balls.

In the air and taken, Khemnar departs in trying to hit a six and MI now need an impossible 13 off just 1 ball.

That's only a single off the last ball and Gujarat Giants have won the match by 11 runs and became the 2nd team to qualify for the playoffs.

MI Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: That's A Wrap!

That's a wrap from our end. We'll meet soon with another blog, until then, bye bye.

