India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2nd Semi-Final: What Captains Suryakumar Yadav, Harry Brook Said Before Mumbai Showdown

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2nd Semi-Final: Captains Harry Brook and Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the conditions and what influenced their decision before announcing the playing XI for the match

Outlook Sports Desk
india vs england icc t20 world cup 2026 semi final captain statements at toss
Suryakumar Yadav during the warm-up match against South Africa Photo: BCCI/X
  • England won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the 2nd SF

  • Rehan Ahmed makes way for Jamie Overton

  • India go with the same playing XI

India are taking on England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 05). This is the third consecutive time England and India are going to face-off in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

India are coming out of a two-match winning streak after suffering a tough loss in the Super 8 against South Africa. They have dominated the group stages but looked shaky in the Super 8. England, meanwhile, have won all the games of the Super 8 and will look to stretch their winning run all the way to the final.

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl first. Considering dew has played a role in the first semi-final on March 04, England are considering chasing a better option. They have one change as they are making a shift in conditions from Sri Lanka to India. Rehan Ahmed, despite a solid performance last game, makes way for Jamie Overton.

India, meanwhile, went without a change. They have a settled playing XI and despite having form issues, the players individually can provide solid impact and can decide the game. Captain Suryakumar Yadav hinted that he doesn't think dew can be a factor with a lot of wind.

Harry Brook's Statement At Toss

We're going to have a bowl tonight. (On the surface) It looks like a good wicket and hopefully we can get off to a good start with the ball and then try and chase it down. (Advantageous having played at this venue?) I think so, but they've obviously got a lot more experience on this ground than us and we've just got to go out there and try and assess conditions as quickly as possible and try and play our best cricket. (Peaking at the right time?) Yeah, hopefully, but T20 cricket is such a fickle game, you never know what's quite going to happen. But I think the way that we've played throughout this competition, the niggly games that we've had managed to scrape through, is hopefully going to hold us in good stead tonight.. Yeah, we're looking forward to it. They're going to have a hell of a lot of support tonight and hopefully we can keep it (crowd) quite quiet. Jamie Overton comes in for Rehan Ahmed.

Suryakumar Yadav's Statement At Toss

We were looking to bat first. Semi-final, big game, putting runs on the board and there's wind also around, so I don't think there'll be any dew. (Happy with the performances?) Whatever I ask, they've been turning up really nicely. Mood in the camp is very positive. And obviously, leading up to this game, I think everything is good. We've tightened our screws (after the South Africa game). We sat, we spoke how we want to go ahead in this tournament. And since then, I think the brand of cricket which we're playing is completely different. So we just want to continue with that. (Surface) Looks a good one. I think the best one. The credit of goes to all the curators and the groundsmen who've done a wonderful job. Hopefully it'll be a full house tonight and we'll give them a show. We're going with the same team.

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

