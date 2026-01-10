Indian Street Premier League 2026: Mumbai Beat Srinagar In Opener; Sachin Tendulkar Graces Opening Ceremony

The 3rd Indian Street Premier League season kicks-off in Surat
Sachin Tendulkar entered the opening ceremony in Porsche 911
Event was also graces by several Bollywood stars
Majhi Mumbai beat Srinagar Ke Veer in season opener
The 3rd season of the Indian Street Premier League kicked-off amid much fanfare on Friday, January 9 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Indian cinema's superstars were among the guests during the opening ceremony.
The month-long carnival of high-voltage T10 cricket began with defending champions Majhi Mumbai starting their title defence in style against Srinagar Ke Veer.
The spotlight, however, was firmly on the spectacle before the cricket began. The opening ceremony blended grassroots cricket with star-studded glamour, drawing loud cheers from a packed Surat crowd.
The likes of Amitabh Bachchan (co-owner, Majhi Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (co-owner, Srinagar Ke Veer), Suriya (co-owner, Chennai Singams) and Ram Charan (co-owner, Falcon Risers Hyderabad) graced the venue.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also made a memorable entry into the stadium in a Porsche 911 carrying the ISPL trophy.
What Happened In The Opening Match?
In a low-scoring thriller, Mumbai were able to defend a modest 59 with a disciplined bowling display, led by man of the match Ijaj Ahmed who registered figures of 3/9 as Srinagar were bowled out for 46 in 9.5 overs.
Harsh Adsul top-scored for Srinagar with 13, but wickets at regular intervals ensured Mumbai began their title defence on a high.
Put in to bat, Mumbai were bundled out for a below-par 59 in their 10 overs as Srinagar’s bowlers made full use of early movement and disciplined lines.
Prajyot Ambhire led the charge with figures of 3/11, while Dhananjay Bhintade, Minad Manjrekar and Raju Mukhiya chipped in with two wickets apiece. Darshan Bandekar top-scored for Mumbai with a gritty 12 off eight balls, but the total looked well within Srinagar’s reach.
What followed, however, was a dramatic collapse. Mumbai’s bowlers produced a sensational collective effort to choke Srinagar’s chase, reducing them to 29/6 by the seventh over.
Ijaj Ahmed was the standout performer while Mohammaed Zeeshan and Vijay Pawale claimed two wickets each. Harsh Adsul’s 13 off 10 balls offered brief resistance, but Srinagar were eventually bowled out for 46 in 9.5 overs, handing Mumbai a statement victory on opening night.