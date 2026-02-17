Silent Laughter, Loud Struggles

At the crowded lanes of Dadar market, amid the calls of vendors and the shuffle of weekend shoppers, a familiar figure in a bowler hat and toothbrush moustache weaves through the chaos. With a tilt of his cane and a perfectly timed stumble, he draws laughter from passersby who pause, smile, and reach into their pockets. He is not Charlie Chaplin—but for a few fleeting moments, he becomes him. Afsar Khan, 50, performs under the name “Aman,” recreating the magic of silent cinema on Mumbai’s streets. His stage is the pavement. His props fit into a small bag. His audience gathers and disperses with the rhythm of the market. Coins drop into his hat—some generous, some reluctant. Each one counts. Just four months ago, Khan was driving an autorickshaw in Kolkata. Mounting expenses and dwindling earnings forced a difficult decision: migrate or sink. Mumbai, the city of dreams, promised possibility. Instead, it offered uncertainty — and a pavement to perform on.

Charlie Chaplin street performer Mumbai
Dressed as Charlie Chaplin, Afsar Khan greets a passerby with a warm handshake on the busy streets of Dadar, sharing a moment of joy. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Today, dressed in Chaplin’s iconic black suit, oversized shoes, and painted-on smile, Khan performs skits that rely on exaggerated gestures, comic falls, and wordless storytelling. Children laugh the loudest. Adults linger, some filming him on their phones before moving on. Behind the greasepaint, however, lies a quieter story.

Khan’s young daughter is critically ill. Her treatment depends on the money he earns here — from street performances, small birthday parties, and occasional local events. There are days when the crowd is thin and the hat remains nearly empty. On better days, hope feels within reach.

Street performers like Khan exist in the margins of the city’s economy — visible yet invisible. They animate public spaces but remain excluded from formal recognition or steady income. Their art survives on generosity and chance.

As dusk settles over Dadar, Aman packs away his cane and hat. The painted smile fades, but tomorrow he will draw it again. Because in Mumbai, even silent comedy must speak loudly enough to survive.

Text and Photos: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Mumbai street performer story photos
Fifty-year-old Afsar Khan performs as Charlie Chaplin in the bustling lanes of Dadar, having travelled 55 km from Mumbra to Mumbai—bringing silent-era charm and fleeting laughter to the city’s weekend crowds. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Chaplin impersonator in Mumbai
Fifty-year-old Afsar Khan performs as Charlie Chaplin in the bustling lanes of Dadar, having travelled 55 km from Mumbra to Mumbai—bringing silent-era charm and fleeting laughter to the city’s weekend crowds. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Silent comedy artist India
Before stepping into the bustling lanes of Dadar, Afsar Khan carefully applies his makeup, transforming into Charlie Chaplin for another day of performance in Mumbai. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Afsar Khan Aman performer
Before stepping into the bustling lanes of Dadar, Afsar Khan carefully applies his makeup, transforming into Charlie Chaplin for another day of performance in Mumbai. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Street artists in Mumbai images
Before stepping into the bustling lanes of Dadar, Afsar Khan carefully applies his makeup, transforming into Charlie Chaplin for another day of performance in Mumbai. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Street artist struggles in Mumbai
Dressed as Charlie Chaplin, Afsar Khan greets a passerby with a warm handshake in the busy streets of Dadar, sharing a moment of joy amid the rush of Mumbai. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Life of street performers in India
With a playful salute and signature cane in hand, Afsar Khan performs as Charlie Chaplin in the lively lanes of Dadar, turning an ordinary day in Mumbai into a scene from the silent era. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Migrant worker Mumbai story
Dressed as Charlie Chaplin, Afsar Khan greets a passerby with a warm handshake in the busy streets of Dadar, sharing a moment of joy amid the rush of Mumbai. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Kolkata to Mumbai migration struggle
Dressed as Charlie Chaplin, Afsar Khan greets a passerby with a warm handshake in the busy streets of Dadar, sharing a moment of joy amid the rush of Mumbai. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
How do street performers earn money in Mumbai?
With a knowing smile, Afsar Khan—dressed as Charlie Chaplin—points to his hat as coins and notes collect inside, each contribution a small reward for the laughter he brings to the busy lanes of Dadar in Mumbai. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
