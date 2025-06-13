Cricket

SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Kagiso Rabada Joins Morne Morkel In Elite List - Check Here

The 30-year-old pacer, Kagiso Rabada took his tally to 58 Test wickets against Australia, joining the esteemed company of Morne Morkel and Makhaya Ntini as the joint-third highest wicket-taker for South Africa against the Aussies

Kagiso Rabada
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, left, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London ( | Photo: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
In a high-stakes clash at the World Test Championship Final 2025, Kagiso Rabada has once again etched his name in South African cricketing history. With his fiery spells across both innings at Lord’s, the 30-year-old pacer took his tally to 58 Test wickets against Australia, joining the esteemed company of Morne Morkel and Makhaya Ntini as the joint-third highest wicket-taker for South Africa against the Aussies.

Rabada’s performance in the final has been nothing short of outstanding. In a match where every moment has been fiercely contested, the right-arm quick stepped up when it mattered most, collecting five wickets in the first innings and following it up with four more in the second.

ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
His efforts have given South Africa a fighting chance to end their long wait for an ICC title in Test cricket, and his dominance over Australia continues to grow.

What sets Rabada apart is not just the sheer volume of wickets but the efficiency with which he collects them. Among the South African bowlers with at least 50 wickets against Australia, Rabada boasts the best strike rate — a blistering 37.2 — significantly better than Dale Steyn’s 46.2.

Remarkably, Rabada reached his tally in just 11 Tests at a phenomenal average of 21.39, underlining his stature as one of the fiercest modern-day fast bowlers.

Only Dale Steyn (70) and Hugh Tayfield (64) have more Test wickets against Australia for South Africa, but Rabada, still in the prime of his career, has time firmly on his side. With his pace, consistency, and ability to deliver under pressure, Rabada is on a clear path to becoming South Africa’s most prolific bowler against their toughest rivals.

