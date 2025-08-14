Shoaib Akhtar came down heavily on the Pakistan side that lost the ODI series to West Indies, which is the first for the Caribbean team since 1991. Akhtar criticised the intent of the whole side and taunted them for the batting failure as Pakistan were bowled out for 92 in the final ODI to lose the series 1-2.
“We used to have expressive and explosive talent, and we played like that. We were never dependent on one individual — everyone chipped in,” he said, as per a Times of India report.
Pakistan cricket has been on a downfall in recent years and the latest loss to West Indies comes in a series of shocking results for the Men In Green. Akhtar said during his time, players were not playing for their personal numbers but for the team.
“No one used to look for escape routes. The environment has changed, and in the last 10–15 years, everyone has started playing for themselves. Everyone is playing for their averages. The intent should be to win matches for your country.”
“We need to change the intent, the mindset, and create that atmosphere. You need to play according to modern cricket. How hard is that to understand?” he added.
The pacer who holds the record for the fastest ball ever bowled also took a dig at the Pakistan batters who were unable to handle Jayden Seales' pace bowling. Seales took six wickets in Pakistan's 92 all out.
“Halka sa seam hota hai toh musibat pad jaati hai (The ball moves a bit and they are in trouble),” he noted. “Rawalpindi pitch lekar nahi ghoom sakte (You can’t carry Pindi pitches everywhere).”