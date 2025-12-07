India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Turns Back Clock With Player Of The Series Performance

Virat also spoke about his intensity to score well in pressure match and the importance of both Rohit and him in such big pressure game. "It’s always brought the best out of us over the years. That’s what we play our cricket for. You don’t want it to be 1-1. But when it is 1-1 and it’s a decider, you get excited. I want to make a play today. I want to make a dent into the game. And I want to do something special for the team. That’s what we have always done over so many years. And that’s why we have been able to play for so long. Because we have always been aligned to what the team needs. And what we can do with our skill sets according to the situation. And, just happy that both of us (Rohit and himself) continue to do so even now and help the team,” he said in the presentation ceremony.