India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Turns Back Clock With Player Of The Series Performance

Virat Kohli got the player of the series award in the ODI series against South Africa where he churned out 301 in just 3 matches at a whopping average of 151

Updated on:
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 3rd ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli was adjudged 'Player of the Series' vs South Africa

  • He scored 301 runs in the series at an average of 151

  • Virat admits it's the best he's playing in the last 2-3 years

Virat Kohli displayed sublime form in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. India won the three-match series by 2-1 and Virat Kohli played an instrumental role in India's series win as he amassed 301 runs in the series at an astonishing average of 151 with 2 centuries and a half-century. He was adjudged 'Player of the Series' for his Bradmanesque batting form in the series.

Virat's Aggressive Intent Stole Show

More than Virat's hundreds what stood out was his aggressive intent which became the talking point among his fans. Virat scored 65 not out in the last ODI at a strike rate of 144 which speaks volume of the liberating batting style that he adopted in this series.

Even Virat acknowledged his rich vein of form and how will he is batting right now. "Honestly, just playing the way I have in this series has been the most satisfying thing for me. I don't think I have played at this level for a good 2-3 years now and I feel really free in my mind. Just the whole game is coming together nicely. Very exciting to build on. And something that I have always tried to do as a player, kind of maintain my own standards that I have set for myself and play at the level that I can make an impact for the team. And I know when I can bat like that out there in the middle, then it of course helps the team in a big way because I can bat long, I can bat according to the situation," Virat said while speaking in the presentation after the match.

Kohli Clears Air Over His Commitment Issue

Before the Australia series there were questions over Virat and Rohit's commitment to Indian cricket as the selector himself said in a press conference that both of them are non-committal to play for India. But Virat cleared all the air over his commitment to play for India with his bat in this series.

Virat also spoke about his intensity to score well in pressure match and the importance of both Rohit and him in such big pressure game. "It’s always brought the best out of us over the years. That’s what we play our cricket for. You don’t want it to be 1-1. But when it is 1-1 and it’s a decider, you get excited. I want to make a play today. I want to make a dent into the game. And I want to do something special for the team. That’s what we have always done over so many years. And that’s why we have been able to play for so long. Because we have always been aligned to what the team needs. And what we can do with our skill sets according to the situation. And, just happy that both of us (Rohit and himself) continue to do so even now and help the team,” he said in the presentation ceremony.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Maiden Ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden ton against South Africa in the 3rd ODI and played a key role in sealing the series for India. He scored 116 runs in 121 balls which included 12 fours and 2 sixes. This is only Yashasvi Jaiswal's 4th appearance in ODI cricket as he is replacing injured skipper Shubman Gill. Though he is a regular feature in Tests for India but he still hasn't been able to cement his place in ODIs due to stiff competition in the top order. However, this century will definitely ignite a debate in the Indian cricket circuit about how long you keep a player of the calibre of Jaiswal out of the white-ball setup.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
