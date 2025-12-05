India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Preview: Focus Again On 'Ro-Ko', Bowlers In Series Decider

A victory in the must-win third one-day international in Visakhapatnam can quell the chatter around the team for a while, and for that, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have to do the heavy lifting once again

india vs south africa preview 3rd odi 2025 visakhapatnam
Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of Quinton de Kock with teammates during the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal still to find his range in this series as an opener

  • India might consider replacing Washington Sundar with Tilak Varma to beef up the middle-order

  • Young pacers Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana yet to support Arshdeep Singh well enough

The spotlight, like most times, will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but the pressure would also be on India's younger crop when the home side looks to avoid another embarrassing series loss to South Africa in the must-win third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

A Raipur-like fumbling by India will see South Africa bag the ODI series too, closely after their 2-0 triumph in Tests.

Consecutive series defeats is unthinkable for India in the current scenario, particularly when the dressing room is perceived to be pulling in different directions.

A victory in this rubber can quell the chatter around the team for a while, and for that, Kohli and Rohit have to do the heavy lifting once again.

Both have been the undisputed masters of the 50-over format, and no strangers to such tight situations. After all, their legacy is built around taking down difficulties -- an exhilarating ride in itself in the last decade and half.

Now, standing at the door that opens only to the sunset, Kohli and Rohit will want another glorious chapter to be added to the long book of achievements. It's not a mere ambition either.

Kohli has two hundreds and a fifty in his last three innings, while Rohit has a hundred and two fifties in his last four outings.

Those numbers tell about their touch, class and hunger even in late 30s, indicating that they can still save the day for the team.

But they would not complain about some meaningful support from the younger batters like it came forth in the last match through Ruturaj Gaikwad, who struck his maiden ODI hundred.

But Yashasvi Jaiswal is still to find his range in this series as an opener, and the gifted young man will be keen to convert his starts into a bigger score, for his and the team's sake.

There is an obvious flaw in his batting against left-arm quicks, be it Jayden Seales of the West Indies or Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger in this series.

He has been dismissed by left-armers 30 times (9 in Tests, 19 in T20Is and 2 in ODIs) in his career, predominantly while attempting a cut and its many versions, his staple diet outside the off-stump.

Jaiswal and the team management cannot remain oblivious to something so obvious, and the work might have already begun to rectify it.

But if the trend continues, the management might just be forced to look at other options, and they have a genuine opener in Gaikwad in their ranks.

Tilak For Washington? Pitch And Dew

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA stadium often tends to favour the batters, and India have a wonderful record here -- seven wins in 10 ODIs from 2005 even though the last encounter against Australia ended in a defeat.

But that aside, India will think deeply whether to rest Washington Sundar and bring in Tilak Varma to beef up the middle-order batting line-up, which struggled to force the pace in the business end of the last two matches.

Rishabh Pant too can be a candidate but Tilak is a utility spinner and also adds value as a gun fielder.

KL Rahul's breezy fifties carried India to a par score, but dew helped South Africa coming close to the target in Ranchi and going over the line in Raipur.

But in this coastal town, the humidity factor comes into play in the night despite a recent dip in temperature thanks to cyclonic weather.

A training session under lights on Friday will help India understand the conditions and thereby decide the combination a bit better.

Irrespective of that, India will hope that their young pacers Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana will tidy up their act and strongly support the impressive Arshdeep Singh.

SA's Worries

On the other hand, South Africa will want to inflict on India their second ODI series defeat after 2022-23 when the Aussies went back as a 2-1 winner.

If so, it will be the Proteas' first-ever ODI series victory on these shores.

But they will be monitoring the fitness of pacer Burger and batter Tony de Zorzi as both had to limp off the field at Raipur.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (C/WK), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

Match starts at 1.30pm.

