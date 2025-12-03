IND Vs SA, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Slams Yet Another Century, Registers 53rd Ton In The Format

Chase-master Virat Kohli hit back-to-back centuries in the 2nd ODI
This ton marked his an 11th different streak of successive hundreds in two (or more) ODI innings
Kohli got out for 102 off 93 (seven fours and two sixes) in the 40th over
Chase-master Virat Kohli hit back-to-back centuries as India eye an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday (December 3, 2025).
Kohli, 37, punched the last ball of the 38th over, bowled by Marco Jansen, down to long-on for a single to complete his 53rd ton in the format. Kohli arrived in the middle after the fall of Rohit Sharma in the fifth over.
Carrying on from Ranchi, where he hit a sublime 135 to set up India's 17-run win, Kohli opened his account in Raipur with a six. He reached the fifty in the 25th over.
Statistically speaking, this marked an 11th different streak of successive hundreds in two (or more) ODI innings for the former India captain. The next most for anyone is six by his good friend and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru team-mate, AB de Villiers.
Ruturaj Gaikwad also played a spectacular knock to notch up his maiden ODI century. Kohli and Gaikwad added a 195-run stand for the second wicket - now the biggest for India for any wicket against South Africa in ODIs, one more than what Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik added in Gwalior (2010).
Kohli got out for 102 off 93 (seven fours and two sixes) in the 40th over, caught by Aiden Markram at long on off Lungi Ngidi. It was a knock built on his trademark game, taking singles and doubles, and punishing the loose deliveries.